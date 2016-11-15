Southeastern named to Victory Media’s 2017 Military Friendly® Schools list

Southeastern Oklahoma State University announced today that it has earned the 2017 Military Friendly® School de​signation by V​ictory Media, publisher of ​G.I. Jobs®, ​STEM JobsSM​, and ​Military Spouse.

First published in 2009, Military Friendly® Schools is a comprehensive, resource for veterans today. Each year, the list of Military Friendly® Schools is provided to service members and their families, helping them select the best college, university, or trade school to receive the education and training needed to pursue a civilian career.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated

using both public data sources and responses from Victory Media’s proprietary survey.

More than 1,600 schools participated in the 2017 survey; 1,160 were awarded with the designation. Ratings methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

