Home invasion in Silo

A home invasion around 4am Tuesday morning in Silo left the three residents in shock and beaten.

Four men kicked the door in and exploded into the home and began assaulting everyone, including a woman.

The woman was the mother of one of the men in the home.

Two men are in custody while warrants have been issued for two others assailants.

The men kicked the door of the home in and went about methodically waking each member of the home.

Nathan Calloway with Bryan County Sheriff said, “the 4 men had masks on when they invaded the home. One woman was held down at gunpoint. Another suspect went to another bedroom and made contact with the male resident. He was hit in the face with a blunt object. From there, another male occupant was in another bedroom. They woke him up and severely beat him. They knocked several of his teeth out.”

The 4 men came prepared with several weapons.

Calloway said, “there was a combination of a rifle, brass knuckles and a baseball bat used.”

When the assailants left the home, that’s when the residents were able to call 911 for Bryan County Sheriff assistance.

Later that morning at about 6am, Southeastern Campus Police noticed a suspicious vehicle behind the biology building. Calloway said, “a Southeastern police officer was patrolling the campus and spotted a suspicious vehicle. He then went to make contact and three of the four inside exited the vehicle and ran on foot. He was able to take the 4th suspect into custody as he he was still in the car.”

He said they recovered incriminating evidence inside the vehicle.

He said, “wireless phones and their wallets were recovered.”

Not long after that arrest, Calloway said they were able to make contact with a second suspect in the home invasion. “He actually came to the Sheriff’s office and was arrested,” Calloway said.

Both those individuals are cooperating with authorities.

Two of the four men are Southeastern students.

The home that was invaded on 6th street in Silo, still has dirty foot marks on the front door.

Two men were beaten and one of the men had 6 teeth knocked out.

The assailants used gloves in the invasion but with them having their identities, it’s just a matter of time before they are arrested. Callaway said, “at that age, they are social butterflies. We are talking about 18 year olds. Everyone knows where they are at. I think this will wrap up fairly quickly.”

Around 5pm Tuesday, Calloway was able to get warrants for the other two assailants.

The two suspects in custody are being held on $250,000 warrants, which makes it unlikely they will make bail.

All four men are between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.

Calloway said about crime, “we are working on the violent crime aspect of this.”

Facts have came to light that the invasion may be meant for the previous residents of the home.

A neighbor said the home used to be a drug house before these new people moved in.

Calloway said warrants came down just before 5pm Tuesday.

Stephen Coker and Michael Sandler each have a 5 count felony warrant for, first degree burglary, aggravated assault and battery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and assault and battery.

In other news, police have released the name of the person killed in the accident at 49th and Highway 70 west Monday evening.

Allen Lee Owens Jr. 47 of Mead was killed when he rear ended a vehicle going west.

Authorities do not see any indication that alcohol played a role in that collision.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Kadell Nguyen was arrested on the SOSU campus because he didn’t get away as the other 3 assailants did. Bryuan County Sheriff Investigator Nathan Calloway said wallets and cell phones were recovered in the car. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_ngyuen.jpg Kadell Nguyen was arrested on the SOSU campus because he didn’t get away as the other 3 assailants did. Bryuan County Sheriff Investigator Nathan Calloway said wallets and cell phones were recovered in the car. Karson Rogers was arrested when he turned himself in after the home invasion and after his friend Nguyen was arrested on the scene. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_rogers.jpg Karson Rogers was arrested when he turned himself in after the home invasion and after his friend Nguyen was arrested on the scene. Stephen Coker is still on the run with a 5 count warrant issued in the home invasion at Silo. Coker has that felony warrant for, first degree burglary, aggravated assault and battery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and assault and battery. If you have information or know Coker’s whereabouts, please contact authorities. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Stephen-Coker.jpg Stephen Coker is still on the run with a 5 count warrant issued in the home invasion at Silo. Coker has that felony warrant for, first degree burglary, aggravated assault and battery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and assault and battery. If you have information or know Coker’s whereabouts, please contact authorities. Michael Sandler is still on the run after two of his 3 friends are in jail in the home invasion in Silo. Sandler has a 5 count felony warrant for, first degree burglary, aggravated assault and battery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and assault and battery. If you have information or know Sandler’s whereabouts, please contact authorities. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Michael-Sandler.jpg Michael Sandler is still on the run after two of his 3 friends are in jail in the home invasion in Silo. Sandler has a 5 count felony warrant for, first degree burglary, aggravated assault and battery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and assault and battery. If you have information or know Sandler’s whereabouts, please contact authorities.

2 in custody, 2 others have warrants