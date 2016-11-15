Durant Industrial Authority Meets

The Durant Industrial Authority met for their regular November meeting at Chamber of Commerce offices in Durant. Exectutive Director Tommy Kramer led the meeting and gave a favorable report on the economic condition of the city.

Mayor Stewart Hoffman formally introduced new Durant City Manager Tim Rundel to the DIA.

He said this is the start of his third week and he hit the ground running.

Hoffman invited everyone to drop by Rundel’s office at City Hall and say hello.

Attorney David Keese, Senior Vice President/General Counsel for First United Bank’s legal matters as well as counsel for the DIA spoke about the Durant Industrial Authority Agricultural Land Lease.

He said, “CMC has additional property they purchased as a buffer which they want to use for agricultural purposes and they want to have a local farmer use it. However, under the tax credit program they are involved in, they are unable to derive revenue from the property. They propose they lease it to the DIA for a nominal amount, then they can sublease it to the agricultural operator. The proposal currently in front of the board is to enter into a lease with CMC, where the DIA leases this property from CMC for agricultural purposes.”

There were questions and other more detailed parts of the agreement that were worked out at the meeting.

DIA members voted yes to the proposal for that lease.

Scott Henderson, Project Manager for CMC gave a report to the DIA.

He praised Durant as he showed the members a photograph of an electronic sign dispalyed on Main street in Durant.

The sign welcomed CMC to Durant.

Henderson said a member of his team at CMC took the photo and that it meant a lot to their company and employees that Durant has welcomed them with open arms.

He said they are not at odds with the City and the cooperation of the City as well as the DIA means a lot to CMC.

Tommy Kramer spoke about the day 23 months ago when he got the call about CMC.

He then told how autorities with CMC visited Durant during a period of sleet.

He said they loaded several up in a railroad road/rail truck and viewed the area available by using the railroad track to access that property.

There are lots of details about the plant and it’s construction that were presented.

Henderson, in his CMC report said, “we moved over 3 and one half million yards of dirt. 2600 tons of rebar has been used.”

He said they have drilled over 700 shafts and the company construction project is moving forward.

He said the rain last year delayed so much of their construction.

The big challenge with those relocating here for the build is housing, according to Henderson.

It’s taking several hundred employees to accomplish this construction project and plant opening and operation.

Henderson said many are living in Sherman while they build the Durant plant.

He said many of the employees have families and wanted amenities that are not in abundance in Durant.

He said they want gated communities among other amenities.

He said, “I’ve worked with these guys on other builds, they have families. They have homes somewhere. We talked about this in the beginning, us bringing in 500 to 600 contractors.”

He said some have travel trailers, which are hard to get a place in Durant.

Henderson spoke about several contractors for the CMC build who may be parking their travel trailers “down by the river.”

DIA board members agreed that there is not currently an abundance of housing that fits CMC employee needs.

He spoke about the economic impact the several hundred employees and contractor can have on an area.

He said them spending money in the Durant area “will still happen.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580)634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

The Durant Industrial Authority meets monthly in the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce offices on north 4th in Durant. This was new City Manager Tim Rundel’s first meeting on behalf of the City. Mayor Stewart Hoffman introduced him to the DIA. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_8230DIA.jpg The Durant Industrial Authority meets monthly in the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce offices on north 4th in Durant. This was new City Manager Tim Rundel’s first meeting on behalf of the City. Mayor Stewart Hoffman introduced him to the DIA. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Attorney David Keese gave the DIA a report on a proposed lease between CMC and the DIA. That proposal for that lease to use the land for agricultural purposes was approved. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_8228DavidSean-background.jpg Attorney David Keese gave the DIA a report on a proposed lease between CMC and the DIA. That proposal for that lease to use the land for agricultural purposes was approved. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat