Man falls in creek

The kids and counselors at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant had a bit of unexpected excitement Wednesday evening.

Larry Paschal of the Boys and Girls Club said, “They didn’t tell me anything, just that in a couple of minutes a helicopter will land on the property.”

This landing had nothing to do with the club, authorities needed a pad to land the helicopter and that was possibly the closest to where the accident occurred.

The accident happened on Arkansas between 5th and 6th. There is a train trestle, an under track corridor, that a man fell off of.

Richard Nunez, age 48, was the victim in that fall.

Nunez was making his way to a homeless area off Arkansas when he had a seizure and fell several feet.

Durant Police and Fire Departments directed a helicopter to land at the club and then transport him to Plano Medical Center.

Durant firefighter Captain Chase Condor said, “A man fell about 10 feet with a possible hip fracture. It occurred just past South 5th where a culvert goes under. He was on top and fell. He fell in the bottom of the creek and they decided to fly him. It had nothing to do with the Boys and Girls Club.”

Alicia Reese, Nunez’s daughter said, “You know where they go underneath the tracks on Arkansas, my dad had a seizure and fell off that. He can’t feel anything from his waist down. His name is Richard Nunez, but everybody knows him as “Crazyhorse.”

KJ Reese, Nunez’s son in law said, “He was on his way to the homeless bunker when he fell. He can’t move from the waist down right now.”

The kids who were at the club waiting on parents to pick them up were surprised by the helicopter.

Vanessa Campus, age 9, said, “I was scared. I was nervous and I ran inside.”

McKenzie Moore, age 8, said, “I was freaked out and scared.”

Moore said after they took off and she learned what happened, “I was scared for no reason.”

Addison Tucker, age 9, said, “I thought someone broke out of jail. Then I figured out it was somebody that was being helped.”

Brandon Faulks, another child said, “I thought it was cool.”

Dylan Ruth, age 10, said, “I thought somebody was hurt.”

Brandon Carsey, age 10, said, “I thought it was a criminal out or somebody died.”

Nunez’s condition is not life threatening.

