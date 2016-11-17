Library to hold holiday craft show

The Friends of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library will be hosting their annual Holiday Craft show on Thursday, December 1st through Saturday, December 3rd at the library in the meeting rooms. The show will feature handmade crafts, sweets, and other wares from over 20 different vendors.

The Friends will be selling their own crafts along with tickets for a chance to win one of two handmade quilts by Dr. Dottie Davis and Ms. Daniele Gillespie.

There will be entertainment and events every day with free popcorn on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00pm and Santa Claus visits on Friday from 3:00 – 5:00pm. Saturday is jam packed with activities all day featuring Bryan County Extension Home Education demos at 10:30am, blood drive from 12:00 – 4:00pm, Durant Show Choirs from 1:00 – 3:00pm, and the quilt drawing at 4:00pm. The event is open to the public with booths open from 9:00am to 7:00pm on Thursday and Friday and from 9:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday. Call 924-3486 for more info. Come out and help support your local community center and library.

From press release.

