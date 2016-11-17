EDC meets for November

The Durant Economic Development Council, held their regular meeting just after the regular November DIA meeting.

EDC business was discussed with several guest speakers giving a report on their projects.

There are new road projects as well as reconstruction projects in the area.

EDC and Tommy Kramer, Executive Director, invited a special guest from ODOT to give a report on Bryan County roads.

Anthony Echelle, Division 2 Engineer with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, presented facts about road construction and the money that funds those projects.

He spoke about Oklahoma’s severe budget cuts and ODOT struggling to get projects completed from last year.

Echelle said, “We were concerned with all the budget issues that we were going to be able to maintain what was on that map last year. We were able to keep those things on the map.”

Federal grant money is always important in these projects.

He said, “We applied for a federal grant. When you’re trying to balance priorities, that’s a huge priority for us.”

The federal grant, which required matching funds from ODOT, was awarded for certain Bryan County projects.

“With this grant, there were still projects that had to be delayed in order for us to match that grant,” Echelle said.

He said they could not afford to turn down the opportunity of the money in the grant.

According to Echelle, in 2019, ODOT will begin the biggest project ever in Oklahoma.

He said its the biggest because ODOT has never “had a project this big, at one time.”

He passed out maps to each person at the meeting showing the various ODOT road construction projects.

Echelle said, “On the map, you can see that Bryan County has almost $200 million. That’s a big share of the whole budget of $600 million”

$62 million of that budget is grant funds that require matching from ODOT.

He said, “Part of this money is Texas Department of Transportation money for when we partner on some Red River bridges. We are putting quite an investment here in Bryan County.”

The grant was the 3rd largest in the nation, according to Echelle.

He said, “This is a big deal for Oklahoma, specifically southeastern Oklahoma.”

The money will be spent on a very aggressive schedule, according to Echelle.

“Because of the grant requirements, we will be moving very quickly,” he said.

Commercial Metals Company is building its state-of-the art micro steel mill, east of Durant on Old East Main.

Money has been appropriated to build on/off ramps from the bypass onto Old East Main to give trucks access to CMC as well as to provide other alternatives for motorists in that area.

Echelle said, “We awarded a project this month to construct those ramps to provide access to and from the steel plant and improve Old East Main. That will be underway in the next 30 days.”

The EDC had a question about a 4-mile stretch of highway where so many fatalities occur in front of the casino.

Echelle said, “It starts at the interchange of US 69 and US 70 and goes 4 miles south. The whole scope of the project is to take a dangerous section of road and convert that to a highway section. It’s what we call a’controlled access facility.”’

That term defines a highway that you enter and exit the main highway via on and off ramps.

This is much safer than the highway intersecting streets, according to Echelle.

He said, “There will be one-way frontage roads on each side of the highway. There will be some overpasses that culminate into an interchange. One will be at Main street in Calera. So if you can imagine driving from Colbert to Durant, going through Calera, US 69/75 will actually go up in the air, not on a bridge, but an embankment with retaining walls on the side. It will go up in the air over Main Street.”

He said motorists can access Main street from the frontage roads.

“There will be the same thing at Choctaw Road. It will go up and over Choctaw road then come down before the interchange of US 70.”

The bypass is US 70 just north of the Choctaw Casino Resort and the interchange is commonly referred to as “the bypass.”

The start date is dictated by the grant requirements with this project.

“As per the grant requirements, we have to be in construction during the fiscal year 2019. We have to have it completed in 2023-ish. We are in the very, very early stages of the nuts and bolts engineering,” Echelle said.

He said they needed money first, then the grant, and to get the grant, they had to draw some pictures.

He said “We used those pictures to apply for that grant.”

They don’t have much worked out logistically in this early phase of the construction project, according to Echelle.

He continued, “The sequencing, the construction duration and phasing, that is going to be a very difficult project.”

He said that the stretch of Highway 69/75 that comes through Bryan County and up through Oklahoma is busier than Interstate 35 for trucks.

There’s more car traffic on Interstate 35, but the truckers seem to prefer 69/75.

He said, “The percentage of trucks, as an overall percentage of the traffic on the road, this is one of the highest in the state. There are more cars on I-35”

Just this week, the Democrat reported on several wrecks with a fatality at the intersection of Choctaw Road and Highway 69/75.

Echelle said, “We now have a plan with a direction we need to go, with a lot of local support in making it happen. That is encouraging.”

With frontage roads on each side of the highway, there will be what some call “Texas turnarounds.”

These are U-turn capable lanes that motorists will be able to turn left, under the section of highway, to wind up on the other side of the frontage road.

Echelle said there will be that turnaround lane without having to wait at a light to turn left, to go the other way, on the other side of the highway.

They also plan a road over the tracks in Calera.

Echelle said, “We are also looking at a grate-separated rail crossing. That means it’s a way to get across the tracks, with a bridge over the tracks. A bridge over the highway that connects the east side of town with the west side of town without having to wait on a train.”

That crossing is for Calera residents with the north/south railroad tracks.

He said “You won’t have to wait on a train or interact with 69/75 traffic. There will be that crossing and the Main Street crossing. We are also looking at re-purposing the cloverleaf that puts motorists in the southbound lane.”

The school that will be built for Calera is in that area.

That has a bearing on that cloverleaf, Echelle said.

He said, “It makes a lot of sense to re-purpose that bridge. All this is very preliminary.”

Echelle said, “One of the hurdles is trying to design and construct it so quickly without additional right of ways. The process to purchase right of way is long. There’s a lot of red tape. The more we eliminate that, the quicker turnaround we’ll have on the project.”

He said there will be two lanes in each direction but it is expandable to 3 lanes eventually.

Achille highway, US 78,will become a safer road after new construction.

It is another project Echelle discussed with board of the EDC.

He talked about the lack of shoulders on that road.

He said from Achille north, that project will be in 2013. “We are doing right of way activities in that area now. Looking at the map, there are 1100 miles of Oklahoma highways that are two lanes without a shoulder. That is a large percentage of our overall inventory,” Echelle said.

Echelle covered structurally deficient bridges and the fact that ODOT has fixed three fourths of those structures.

He said, “We’ve made huge progress from 1200-ish down to 300 in a relatively short period of time.”

That was a huge priority and now the priority is 2-lane roads without a shoulder, according to Echelle.

He said “If you have an accident on one of those two-lane roads, you’re going to roll. Anything along US 69 that can increase safety is a priority. Traffic is not going to go away.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 64-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Plans for a deadly road are discussed.