Robinson gives book to library

Durant’s newest author laureate has written a book to share his memories of time gone by.

His award so far for this endeavor is the satisfaction of knowing he helps others remember.

He knows many who share the same memories of growing up in Durant, Oklahoma.

Horace Robinson, better known as “Skip,” took a few of his cherished memories and put them in book form so that he could share his childhood with the world.

He recently presented a personally autographed book to the Durant High School Library.

Robinson said, “It’s is a privilege to autograph this volume for my Alma Mater, Durant High School. May it be a tribute to the teachers who pour themselves into our students every day. May it serve as an educational and inspirational conduit for our fine students. I hope they will be enriched by knowing what life was like growing up during the World War II years.”

Robinson’s “The Poignant Years,” is a book about growing up not only in Durant, but America.

DHS Librarian Amanda Cresse said, “In our library we have a lot to celebrate in the month of November We are celebrating Oklahoma’s 109th birthday and celebrating Oklahoma authors to promote “Read Local.”

The book’s characters were those who touched Robinson’s life during his wonder years.

Robinson said, “Although the times of fun and feeling could be true about many small towns in America, the characters in “The Poignant Years” were either Durant personalities or they were inspired by people in Durant, Oklahoma.”

Cresse talked about the activities surrounding the library’s current program.

She said, “It is a program that seeks to get readers to enjoy books grown right here in their own back yard-like Skip’s book, “The Poignant Years.” This month is also National novel writing month. Both of these campaigns promote reading and writing.”

Robinson has done many book signings with his current offering. As momentum for the book grows, more and more people will have an insight to his memories and childhood.

Cresse said, “I hope this reminds our students that the library is a source of support and motivation to writers as well as readers.”

The nationally published book is available at Barnes & Noble bookstores, as well as our local one at 5th and University in Durant. Amazon.com and Kindle both have the book available.

Robinson said, “I hope when someone picks up my book and reads it, that they will say they knew someone just like the characters in the book.”

