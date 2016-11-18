Man charged with rape

A Durant man has been arrested following an investigation into allegations that he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Forty-four-year-old Rigoberto Guzman Henriquez has been charged with second-degree rape.

According to a report by Bryan County Sheriff’s Investigator Jeff Wilson, Durant Police had been notified about sexual activity between Henriquez and the girl.

The investigation revealed the alleged incident took place in the county, so Durant Police Detective Rocky McDaniel and Officer Jason Colvard contacted Wilson, according to the report.

Wilson later questioned Henriquez and according to the report, he first denied having sexual relations with the girl but then said he engaged in sexual intercourse and that he knew the girl was 15.

Henriquez was booked into jail.

Compiled from court and sheriff’s office reports.