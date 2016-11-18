Firefighters respond to car and kitchen fires

The Durant Fire Department has been dispatched to a car fire and two kitchen fires during the past couple of days.

Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a vehicle fire at 1814 W. Evergreen St. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fire in the engine compartment of a car.

Heat from the fire caused minor damage to the awning of a parking area and also the front grill of another vehicle, according to a department report.

Also Thursday, firefighters responded to a stove fire at an apartment on 1001 Chuckwa. The fire was out, however, firefighters observed smoke coming from the cabinets so they removed the ventilation hood and sprayed water onto the area.

Friday, firefighters were dispatched to 423 1/2 W. Tennessee St. where there was a grease fire. The occupants were outside when firefighters arrived, according to a DFD report, and they said the fire was out.

Firefighters went inside to investigate and discovered a pan that caught fire which was put out by an occupant using a fire extinguisher. Firefighters set up fans to ventilate the residence of smoke. The home and contents were not damaged. A female was checked by Bryan County EMS for smoke inhalation, but she was not transported to the hospital.

A Durant firefighter hoses down the engine of a car that caught fire Thursday at 1814 W. Evergreen St.