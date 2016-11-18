Christmas parade to be held

The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to to be a part of the 2016 Christmas Parade.

The theme for this year’s parade is “A Hometown Holiday.”

The deadline for entries into the parade for judging is noon on Friday, Dec. 2.

Please return entry form and fee to the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce at 215 N. 4th Ave., Durant, OK. 74701.

The parade entry fee is $10 or the equivalent in bags of candy.

This year, candy will not be permitted in the parade. Instead, candy stations with your donations will be available along the parade route.

Non-perishable canned food items for food baskets are also encouraged with your entry fee.

Important parade information

Parade line-up: As is customary with the Christmas Parade, line-up will be along Arkansas Street beginning at South 12th Avenue and extending west to South 21st Avenue. Line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. Please remember to line up on north side of Arkansas Street. Do not block home entry ways. Please do not park or block Pizza Hut, the Social Security Office or Stage parking lots.

The parade route begins at the intersection of North 12th Avenue and Main Street. Entries will proceed east down Main Street through downtown to the intersection of North 1st Avenue, at which point the parade will turn left (north) onto North 1st Avenue. The parade will then disperse at Beech Street and 1st Avenue.

Entries from two categories business/organization with 100 employees/members or more and business/organization with 100 employees/members or fewer. First and second place from each category will be awarded in the following: Float, vehicle or walking group. Each entry should be plainly marked with the name of the sponsoring organization to assist judges in their scoring. Entries must reflect the “A Hometown Holiday” theme to be eligible for judging.

Due to safety concerns, candy will not be permitted to be distributed from any entry along the parade route, even from walkers. Please also note it is against the law to throw anything from floats or vehicles. Candy stations will be provided throughout the parade route. Entries distributing candy at any point on the parade route will be disqualified from judging.

For more information, call 924-0848.

Submitted by the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.