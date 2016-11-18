People First Industries recognized at recent banquet

The State of Oklahoma State Use Awards Ceremony and Banquet was held at Rose State College on November 3, 2016. The Oklahoma State Use Program is a state agency that was created to assist in providing meaningful and gainful employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, who are not presently in the workforce, through state contracts for products and services.

At the Awards Ceremony People First Industries of Bryan County was recognized for the following contributions. Karin Hicks was recognized as a “Supervisor/Job Coach of the Year Finalist”, Craig Thomason was recognized for “Outstanding Performer of the Year Finalist”, People First Industries of Bryan County was recognized as the “Organization of the Year” and Dr. Charles S. Weiner, Executive Director for People First Industries was the recipient of the 2016 “Lifetime Achievement” award for his work and dedication to individuals with developmental disabilities. Dr. Weiner is clearly an outstanding professional, mentor, teacher and colleague.

Dr. Weiner spent 16 years teaching children with disabilities in the Putnam City School District. He then moved to Bryan County and became a professor at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. While there he served in a number of capacities including Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs, Chair of the Professional Education Department, Executive Director of TAPSI, Coordinator of the Master of Education program, and North Central Self-Study Coordinator. During his time serving in the Office of Academic Affairs, his responsibilities included Director of Student Learning and Institutional Research, Director of Research and Sponsored Programs, Director of Assessment and the Coordinator for the Higher Learning Commission/North Central Association Accreditation.

A native of Deerfield, Illinois, he holds a B.S. in Education, a M.Ed. in Learning Disabilities, and an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Oklahoma. For 43 years Dr. Weiner has faithfully dedicated his time to helping, promoting and assisting students and adults with disabilities, while faithfully serving on the Board for People First Industries for 24 years, eight of those years he served as Board President before going on to become the current Executive Director, a job he truly excels at.

He has shown great leadership at People First Industries and encourages all of the staff to do the same. This past year, with Dr. Weiner’s guidance, the workshop secured a contract with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to provide incontinent briefs and under pads to individuals ages 4–20 throughout the state of Oklahoma.

Since this contract began on July 1, 2016, the Workshop has provided these resources for over 1400 members. And this number continues to grow. People First Industries has many other impressive contracts with state, federal and local businesses and organizations including wet/dust mops, janitorial services, small parts assembly, a call center, inflating balls for Dollar Tree, and custom imprinting of promotional products. People First Industries of Bryan County has a total of 28 client employees and 21 staff members.

Submitted by People First.

