Burrage named to board

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a statewide charitable organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools, has announced the addition of 11 new members to its Board of Trustees, including Southeastern President Sean Burrage

Appointed to serve three-year terms are James Calvert, community and education leader, Cheyenne; John B. Gorton, president and CEO, First National Bank & Trust Co., Chickasha; Sean Burrage, president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Durant; Nancy Hall, David Ross Boyd Professor Emeritus, University of Oklahoma Health Science Center, and Robyn R. Miller, deputy superintendent for Educator Effectiveness and Policy Research, Oklahoma State Department of Education, Edmond; Annie Switzer, rancher and Leedey Education Foundation leader; Leedey; Lisa Pryor, technical assistant associate, South Central Comprehensive Center at OU; and Steward Ryan, OU David Ross Boyd Professor Emeritus of Physics, Norman; Helen Carter, OU graduate student and educator, Oklahoma city; Scott Thompson, KOTV News anchor and reporter, Sand springs; and Edward Nonweiler, retired physician, Tulsa.

“We are pleased to welcome these outstanding leaders to our Board of Trustees,” said Chairman David L. Boren, who founded the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence 31 years ago. “They each bring tremendous talents and a strong commitment to quality public education in Oklahoma, and we look forward to the many contributions they will make to our foundation.”

A Durant native, Burrage has served as president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University since July 2014. An attorney by profession, he served two terms in the Oklahoma State Senate and was honored as Best Newcomer Legislator of the Year by the Higher Education Council and 2013 Oklahoma Legislator of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Justice. He serves on the Governor’s Education Advisory Committee and is vice chair of the Legislative Affairs Committee for Oklahoma’s Council of Presidents. He is vice chair of Imagine Durant and a member of the Durant Industrial Authority and the Durant Economic Development Council.

One of the keys to the foundation’s success is the leadership of its 180 trustees – leaders in business, education and public service, who represent every region of the state and help promote the foundation’s mission and its programs.

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence was founded in 1985 by then U.S. Sen. David L. Boren to strengthen support for public education in Oklahoma. Through its Academic Awards Program, the foundation has presented more than $4.3 million in cash awards to honor outstanding public school students and educators. Through its Local Education Foundation Outreach Program, the foundation provides technical support, training and networking opportunities to 220 local education foundations across the state.

Among its other initiatives, the Foundation for Excellence coordinates a summer fellowship program to send Oklahoma fifth- and eighth-grade teachers to the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute. Through its David and Molly Boren Mentoring Initiative, the foundation promotes quality youth mentoring as a positive step toward academic success.

The foundation also administers Professional Development Grants for Teachers to attend national conferences and institutes, and partners with the national Fund for Teachers and the Tulsa Community Foundation to provide grants for self-designed summer professional development opportunities for teachers in locations around the world. Thanks to generous bridge funding from the national Fund for Teachers, 797 Oklahoma educators have received Fund for Teachers grants totaling $2.8 million since 2006.

Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence founder and chairman David L. Boren (right) welcomes Sean Burrage of Durant to the foundation's board of trustees.