Suspects in Silo home invasion arrested

Two suspects wanted for a home invasion in Silo have turned themselves in, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Sandler and Stephen Coker turned themselves in Sunday to the sheriff’s office.

They, along with Kadell Nguyen and Karson Roger, are accused of forcibly entering a Silo home and attacking the three occupants.

Sheriff’s Investigator Nathan Calloway said last week, The 4 men had masks on when they invaded the home. One woman was held down at gunpoint. Another suspect went to another bedroom and made contact with the male resident. He was hit in the face with a blunt object. From there, another male occupant was in another bedroom. They woke him up and severely beat him. They knocked several of his teeth out.”

Nguyen and Roger were arrested last week.

In other, unrelated crime news in the state, Federal records show a man who police say shot and killed a former co-worker outside an Oklahoma City airport last week was a decorated marksman during a four-year career in the U.S. Army, the Associated Press reported.

Military records obtained by The Associated Press on Monday show 45-year-old Lloyd Dean Buie received an expert marksmanship badge during his stint as an infantryman from 1991 to 1995.

Oklahoma City police say Buie fired the deadly shot from the fourth floor of a parking garage at 52-year-old Michael Winchester, who was about 50 yards away. Buie was later found dead in his pickup truck in the garage from what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Records show Buie obtained the rank of specialist before he discharged from the Army in November 1995.

From staff and AP reports.