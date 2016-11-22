Hate protest flops Saturday

Local law enforcement was on alert Saturday afternoon for a protest that was scheduled for the courthouse grounds.

The “White Lives Matter” people came to town but local residents didn’t seem to care.

Their group was created to counteract the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

No one showed up for the 1 p.m. protest, except police.

Durant Police, as well as Bryan County Sheriff’s Office personnel, were there to keep things peaceful.

One passerby said, “I saw a couple of people with signs, and about 25 cops.

A permit was applied for and granted for the protest that was planned by organizers as peaceful.

The protesters held signs that read, “Equal Justice Under Law” and “Hate Crime Equality.”

Though they are not technically the KKK, the group is listed as a hate group in Texas, where they had a protest at the State Capital at Austin.

They protested just after dedication of the African-American History Memorial on the Capital lawn.

Johnny Vongirtin, one of the Durant protesters spoke to media, who were the only ones listening.

On social media, one comment said, “They are rallying at a pretty important place today, and it’s closed! They will look like idiots, even more than they already do.”

Protesters gave their statement to the media, and promptly left the area.

Only four protesters with signs showed up for the failed “White Lives Matter” protest in Durant Saturday afternoon. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_protest.jpg Only four protesters with signs showed up for the failed “White Lives Matter” protest in Durant Saturday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Melissa Crawford-Reddick Barricades were set up for crowd control for the “White Lives Matter” protest at the Bryan County Courthouse Saturday afternoon. No one showed up but the four protesters. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_portest1.jpg Barricades were set up for crowd control for the “White Lives Matter” protest at the Bryan County Courthouse Saturday afternoon. No one showed up but the four protesters. Photo courtesy of Shawnna Shelton

