Woman killed in crash near Roosevelt Bridge

A Kingston woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of the Roosevelt Bridge on Highway 70, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

OHP identified the victim as 55-year-old Lisa Diane Davis. OHP Lt. Scott Hampton said her car crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided head on with a pickup. The pickup driver, 54-year-old Marvin Reynolds of Marietta, was taken to AllianceHealth in Durant where he was listed in stable condition.

According to the OHP, both drivers wore seat belts. A dog in the car driven by Davis also died.

All lanes of the highway were closed from 4:20 p.m. until 6:25 p.m. while authorities investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

Contact Matt Swearengin at 634-2160 or mswearengin@civitasmedia.com.

Firefighters are shown at the scene of a fatality accident Tuesday afternoon on Highway 70 near the Roosevelt Bridge. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_IMG_6837.jpg Firefighters are shown at the scene of a fatality accident Tuesday afternoon on Highway 70 near the Roosevelt Bridge. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat A drone was used to take aerial pictures of the crash scene. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_IMG_6833.jpg A drone was used to take aerial pictures of the crash scene. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat Shown is some of the eastbound traffic that was backed up from the Roosevelt Bridge due to the fatality accident. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_IMG_6847.jpg Shown is some of the eastbound traffic that was backed up from the Roosevelt Bridge due to the fatality accident. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat