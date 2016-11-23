FFF to hold Thanksgiving meal

Families Feeding Families has been providing a delicious Thanksgiving meal since 2004. Though 2016 has consisted of change, Families Feeding Families continues to reach the community and provide a meal 5 days a week. This year the meal is being served from 11:30-1:30 at the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church in Durant. Though you may not always see a “storefront”, the service continues and the need hasn’t diminished.

Families Feeding Families has refocused on basics. We are focused simply on meeting very basic needs – Feeding our brothers and sisters.

We thank you for your support and appreciate your continued support.

Submitted by FFF.