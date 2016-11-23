Water main breaks in Durant

A water main broke at 16th and Maple in Durant Tuesday afternoon.

Charlene Mills lives near the main break.

She said, It broke last year. They just patch it, it’ll do it again. It’ll leak again.”

She said that they fix it every year. This time it was a large break.

She said, “It broke out and I mean it went everywhere. It flooded down the street and the kids got out and played in it.” Mills is bewildered as to why the city won’t fix it once and for all.

“Usually in the summer it goes and they fix it every year. It seems it would be cheaper to fix it right, than to keep coming back,” she said.

Water was everywhere with the workers soaked. Mills said, “Those guys were just covered and soaked. They had boots but they were covered.”

City crews got the job wrapped up after just a few hours.

Mills said, “It only took them about 3 hours to fix it.”

Water Department workers repair a water main break at 16th and Maple in Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_waterthreeguys.jpg Water Department workers repair a water main break at 16th and Maple in Durant. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The water department workers pulled the cover off this hydrant a block from the water main break. They turned it on full in order to drop the pressure at the area of the water main break. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_waterhydrant.jpg The water department workers pulled the cover off this hydrant a block from the water main break. They turned it on full in order to drop the pressure at the area of the water main break. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Water backs up into the street at 16th and Maple where the water main broke Tuesday. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_watermainbreak.jpg Water backs up into the street at 16th and Maple where the water main broke Tuesday. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat