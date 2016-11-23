Water main breaks in Durant

A water main broke at 16th and Maple in Durant Tuesday afternoon.
Charlene Mills lives near the main break.
She said, It broke last year. They just patch it, it’ll do it again. It’ll leak again.”
She said that they fix it every year. This time it was a large break.
She said, “It broke out and I mean it went everywhere. It flooded down the street and the kids got out and played in it.” Mills is bewildered as to why the city won’t fix it once and for all.
“Usually in the summer it goes and they fix it every year. It seems it would be cheaper to fix it right, than to keep coming back,” she said.
Water was everywhere with the workers soaked. Mills said, “Those guys were just covered and soaked. They had boots but they were covered.”
City crews got the job wrapped up after just a few hours.
Mills said, “It only took them about 3 hours to fix it.”
Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com