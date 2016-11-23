Contract awarded for grade, drain and surface work in Bryan County

OKLAHOMA CITY – A contract was awarded for grade, drain and surface work in Bryan County, Sen. Josh Brecheen and Rep. Dustin Roberts recently announced.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the project will involve grade, drain and surface work on Hillcrest Avenue/Old East Main from the intersection of the US-70 bypass extending west near Durant.

Brecheen, R-Coalgate, said the State Transportation Commission awarded the nearly $3.5 million contract to Overland Corporation. The Ardmore company was the lower of two bidders for the job, said Roberts, R-Durant.

Once construction begins, the project is estimated to be completed in about five months.

Submitted by Oklahoma State Senate.