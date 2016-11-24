Reba talks about home

Country superstar Reba McEntire is from north of Durant, near Kiowa.

She spent her college years at Southeastern here before hitting it big in Nashville.

Though she was actually born in McAlester, nearby Chockie and Chockie Mountain is where her family’s ranch is located.

The closest big town nearby is Kiowa, and it’s tiny.

Rodeo and the McEntires go hand in hand.

In 1934, Reba’s “grandpap” John Wesley McEntire won Steer Roping World Champion.

Her father Clark McEntire followed in his dad’s footsteps winning the same title in 1957, 1958 and 1961.

She grew up doing all the aspects of ranching and riding.

Brother Pake and sisters Susie and Alice all helped on their Dad’s ranch.

At 5 years old, Reba has said she would drive the farm truck out in the field while her dad kicked off bales of hay from the pickup bed.

She lost her daddy a couple of years ago, but locals say his spirit is right up there on Chockie Mountain.

Thanksgiving is a time for family and traveling back home.

Nearly 50 million Americans will travel this holiday.

Reba was able to come back to Oklahoma for her family Thanksgiving.

She said, “I’m going back home to see my family, and looking forward to it.”

Her mother Jacqueline turned 90 years old recently.

Reba said, “She just had her 90th birthday on November 6th.”

Families grow and things change in life, then Thanksgiving rolls around and there’s an empty seat at the table.

Reba said, “Every time we go back for Thanksgiving, we’ve got so much to be thankful for. It does leave a soft spot in your heart when the ones that your used to seeing at the table, aren’t there anymore.”

In addition to her Dad, she’s lost an aunt and others in her life.

Reba said, “It’s times like that you just have to realize that’s life, it’s going to happen. At least you’ve got great memories you can hang onto and laugh about things they’ve done in the past.”

In Reba’s past, she used to spend a lot of time at the Bryan County Fairgrounds and the riding arena.

She said, “I went out to the fairgrounds, the rodeo arena and I was showing my friends, this is where I spent all my afternoons when I wasn’t in class. I’d be out feeding cattle. Daddy had me feeding 300 steers out at Pink Williams’ place. I worked my way through college. Then I’d go over to the rodeo arena and we’d run barrels and exercise our horses”

Ironically it was the rodeo that had her in the right place at the right time.

Reba sang the National Anthem in 1974, at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

Red Steagall heard Reba’s voice, set the wheels in motion for her career, and the rest is history.

She rose to the top as a superstar in many areas, though music seems to be where she has the biggest connection with her fans.

Because she’s so busy with her career, Reba isn’t able to ride horses like she used to.

She said she misses horses and riding. “I sold all my horses in 2001 when I left Nashville to go do ‘Annie Get Your Gun.’ Then I went to Los Angeles to do the Reba TV show. Horses need a lot of time and attention. I wasn’t getting any enjoyment out of somebody else getting to ride them and going to the races and watching them. So, we sold them all. I hate that. I don’t get to ride much anymore.”

She does enjoy her trips back to the area. She may not have a concert but she comes home when she can.

Reba said, “I loved it when we were there when Momma got her honorary degree from Southeastern. I was able to walk around the campus and see how much it’s still the same. It hasn’t really changed that much. Durant has changed.”

Those who’ve known Reba from Durant say she’s a sweetheart and a down-home girl.

Everyone is proud of her and they are proud that she’s from this area.

There’s a lot of pride in southeastern Oklahoma and it’s people.

Reba said, “Everybody, thank you so much. You’ve always been so sweet to me and my family. Southeastern Oklahoma is home to me, always will be. I love Nashville Tennessee tremendously but getting to come back home is great memories, with good people. It’s just a good place to be.”

Reba’s newest Christmas offering, “My kind of Christmas,” is available at Cracker Barrel’s nationwide.

She will be performing on Choctaw’s Grand Theater stage for the first time tomorrow night for a sold out concert.

Reba is looking forward to her Saturday show. She said, “I love Durant. I think it’s a wonderful town. I love southeastern Oklahoma. It’s a wonderful place to grow up. I do like to come back and see all my friends.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

The McEntires, Jacqueline and Clark, with their daughter Reba on her tour bus in the 1980s http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Reba-with-Mom-Dad-1980s-22FiXED.jpg The McEntires, Jacqueline and Clark, with their daughter Reba on her tour bus in the 1980s Reba’s Christmas CD is available at Cracker Barrel and online. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Reba-Christmal-CD.jpg Reba’s Christmas CD is available at Cracker Barrel and online. Reba is known worldwide, but spent her formative years in southeastern Oklahoma. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Reba-HolidayFixedUse.jpg Reba is known worldwide, but spent her formative years in southeastern Oklahoma.

She spent a lot of time in Durant