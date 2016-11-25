Black Friday routine in Durant

Black Friday went off, without a bang. Walmart, ground zero in Durant for Black Friday specials, reports all was routine.

Chris Glendening, Manager of Durant’s Walmart said when asked if it was successful, “absolutely.”

It officially started at 6pm Thanksgiving night. Many big retailers are beginning earlier than years past.

He said he gauges a successful Black Friday by the fact that all went well, “it was safe. The sales are great but the safety of everybody is most important.”

People will do whatever they have to, get up early, wait in line, and sometimes fight for their sale item.

There wasn’t anything major to report at Walmart, with the exception of many prices dropped and many people got Christmas presents.

Glendening said he was amazed by the “sheer amount of people.”

First come, first served is the method for these Black Friday sale items.

Glendening said there were no rain checks given.

He reports say that all was routine without any major problems.

He said about lengths people will go to in order to get in on Black Friday specials. “We had one customer who had a TV she wanted. She was first in line. She got here at 7 o’clock. She didn’t have a lot of money, but she had time. She spent the day with us.”

In year’s past, people were violent in order to make sure they were able to get a certain item.

Customer Brittnie Roper, Mead said, “We did Black Friday. We wanted a Minnie Mouse Kitchen Set for Gracie. We paid $40 so it was great. Santa is bringing it to her. He’s also bringing her a Minnie Mouse car.”

She said there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary on her shopping experience, but the lines were long.

Glendening said, “we had a lot of compliments on how fast the lines were moving. They were long but they moved quickly.”

Store Associate Shelly Adkins said, “Hatchimals, electronic toy and big TV’s were the hot items. All the returns were the big thing.”

She said there were lots of returns. People purchase the item on Black Friday.

Then they continue shopping and realize they need that money for something else, and they return the product.

Seems people buy the hot items, then some return them, for whatever reason.

Sometimes they are removed from the pallet and aren’t purchased.

It is advised that if you don’t get a certain Black Friday sale item, come back to the store several times a day for a couple of days.

Check the shelf for the item, and check with Customer Service to see if someone returned the item.

It’s also possible that someone “grazed” and picked an item up, and put it down somewhere else in the store.

Glendening said, “Our employees did very well. I’m very pleased with how employees handled everything. They did a great job.”

It’s now exactly one year until the next Black Friday.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Checkouts at Walmart were full speed and full. Store Manager Chris Glendening said all went according to plan. His emphasis was on safety and all was well there also. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_wallyCheckout.jpg Checkouts at Walmart were full speed and full. Store Manager Chris Glendening said all went according to plan. His emphasis was on safety and all was well there also. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Shopper Teresa Roper and her daughter Gracie, on right, look for things for Christmas at Walmart Friday afternoon. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_8969twoWomen.jpg Shopper Teresa Roper and her daughter Gracie, on right, look for things for Christmas at Walmart Friday afternoon. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Aisles at Walmart had marked down items stacked, marked and wrapped in plastic until the official word was given that Black Friday was underway. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_wallyIsleProducts.jpg Aisles at Walmart had marked down items stacked, marked and wrapped in plastic until the official word was given that Black Friday was underway. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_WallyRedBoxes.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_wallyStack.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_wallyStackss.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat