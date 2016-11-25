Body found in Red River

Andrea Ratliff 33, of Denison, Texas, went missing Tuesday after a fight with her boyfriend, Joe White.

He said their fight was Monday night, and when he woke up Tuesday morning, she was gone.

The Red River near Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge held a clue to her disappearance.

Thursday, someone located her cell phone near the bridge.

They called the family and authorities, who promptly mobilized into action.

Family and friends of Ratliff immediately organized and started searching early Friday morning.

The body was found face down in the Red River, in just a few feet of water, around the noon hour.

Just about a half of a mile east of the bridge was where the body was located in the middle of the river.

The family believes it very well may be their Andrea.

The coincidence, of the cell phone’s location and the body being found, is too great.

Reports say a drone assisted in the search. The pilot was certified and authorities are using this newest technology a lot in searches like this.

Ratliff’s cell phone was located in that area, and according to reports, that’s how authorities knew to be looking there. Ratliff didn’t have money and that she didn’t have a car, which made her disappearance even more mysterious.

The Red River is Oklahoma’s jurisdiction and property, so the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department takes the lead on the case.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner in Oklahoma City for autopsy.

There has been no confirmation as to the identity of the body found Friday.

