Three Valley Museum to hold open house

The Three Valley Museum will hold its annual holiday open houseSunday , November 27 between 4:00 and 6:00.

Come and see the beautifully decorated museum filled with Christmas memories of days gone by. Featured this year are the authentic Doctor’s Buggy and restored sleigh of the 1800’s dressed up in holiday fare.

The beautiful music of Russell Cook of Master Works Dulcimers will fill the air as you enter the rustic space filled with gingerbread houses, trees, and holiday cheer.

Enjoy freshly baked cookies served from the vintage railroad cart and sip on cinnamon tea .

The Durant Middle School Choir, directed by Ms. Aprill Raines, will perform the sounds of the season at 5:00 p.m.

Vendors, featuring candles, bags, and handmade vintage décor will be in the R.L. Williams room if you wish to get a jump on your holiday shopping.

Submitted by Three Valley Museum.