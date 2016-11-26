Candlelighting, treelighting scheduled at SE

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will present the 95th annual Candlelighting ceremony on Monday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Montgomery Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public.

The longest continuing tradition on campus, Candlelighting is a festive concert anchored by the Southeastern Symphonic Choir conducted by Dr. Joshua Nannestad. The choir will be joined by the SHARE Children’s Chorus, conducted by Dr. Jeri

Walker, collaborativepianist Dr. Kate Stubbs, organist Dr. Stewart Mayers, and a brass quartet.

Members of the Cardinal Key Honor Society will light the candles and the audience will have an opportunity to participate in singing carols.

This year’s program is built around a collection of English and American Christmas carols, as well as the Christmas Cantata by American composer Daniel Pinkham. The cantata is accompanied by brass quartet and organ, which is available for the occasion thanks to a grant from the Southeastern Cultural and Scholastic Lectureship Committee.

Also that evening, the University will also offer Santa and Entertainment from 6-6:30 p.m. at the Magnolia House, featuring the Chorvettes Stageworks Company and Dell McLain’s reading of the Christmas Story. A tree-lighting ceremony will be held at 6:35 p.m. on the front lawn of campus with the Southeastern Brass Ensemble performing.

