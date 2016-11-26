Baker to offer SE commencement remarks

One of the brightest young athletics administrators in the country will address graduates as Southeastern Oklahoma State University holds Fall Commencement exercises on Saturday, December 10.

Wren Baker is a 2001 graduate of Southeastern, and since July 29, 2016, has served as Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of North Texas in Denton. His background also includes service at the University of Missouri, University of Memphis, Oklahoma State University, Rogers State University, and

Valliant Public Schools. He has served in such capacities as athletics director, basketball coach, and school principal.

Two commencement ceremonies will be held in Bloomer Sullivan Arena as follows:

10 a.m.

School of Arts & Sciences

Master of Technology

Master of Science (Safety)

Master of Music Education

2 p.m.

School of Education & Behavioral Sciences

John Massey School of Business

Master of Business Administration

Master of Science (Aerospace Administration and Logistics)

Master of Arts (Clinical Mental Health Counseling)

Master of Education

Master of Arts (Teaching)

Master of Science (Sports Studies and Athletic Administration)

Master of Science (Native American Leadership)

“We couldn’t be happier than to have Wren return to campus as our commencement speaker,’’ said Southeastern president Sean Burrage. “He has an outstanding reputation across the nation for his work in intercollegiate athletics administration. We look forward to hearing his story during commencement, a story that I think will be inspiring not only to our graduates, but to their families and guests as well as Southeastern faculty and staff.’’

A native of Valliant, Oklahoma, the 37-year-old Baker earned his bachelor’s degree (Education) at Southeastern, and also holds a master’s degree (Education Leadership) from Oklahoma State University.

He was influential in the turnaround and development of athletics programs at Memphis and Missouri before coming to Denton. Baker was hired as the Deputy Director of Athletics at Missouri in 2015 after serving in a similar role at Memphis from 2013-15.

At Oklahoma State, Baker was operations assistant for the Cowboys’ men’s basketball program under legendary coach Eddie Sutton.

After graduating from college, he became principal and athletic director for Valliant Public Schools and at age 26, was the youngest principal in Oklahoma. Baker was the first athletics director at Rogers State (2006-11) in Claremore, Okla., where he was also the first men’s basketball coach in school history. His team went 20-11 in its first season, after which Baker relinquished his coaching duties to concentrate on his administrative duties.

From 2011-13, he was athletics director at Northwest Missouri State.

Baker and his wife Heather have two daughters, Addisyn and Reagan.

