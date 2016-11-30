Reba performs Saturday night at Grand Theater

Reba McEntire came back to her home in Southeastern Oklahoma to perform a sold-out show.

She is from north of Durant near Chockie and Chockie Mountain near Kiowa.

Her Mother Jackie said she moved from the ranch intoStringtown.

Her husband, Reba’s father, Clark McEntire, passed away about 2 years ago.

Pake, Reba’s brother, was at the show. Both Pake and Jackie were visiting with fans before the show.

Both said they enjoy interacting with Reba’s fans and hearing about the love the fans have for her.

Reba’s sister Alice visited with people after the show.

Reba sang her big hits, “Whoever’s in New England,” “Little Rock” and “Does he love you” that she sang as a duet with her female band member.

She originally recorded the hit with singer Linda Davis.

Davis is the Mother to Hillary Scott, lead female singer of Lady Antebellum.

Reba spent a lot of time in Durant in the mid 1970s as a student at Southeastern.

Fans say Reba always has a great show with friends stopping by the meet and greet to say hello.

Reba McEntire sang all her biggest hits in her one woman show. "Whoever's in New England," and "Little Rock" had her audience on it's feet. The 3,000 person Grand Theater was at sold-out capacity for the Reba McEntire concert Saturday evening. Reba's brother, Pake McEntire, with cowboy hat, was on hand to meet with fans. He recorded in the 1980s and had several hits before he returned to ranching in southeastern Oklahoma. T-shirts were thrown before the show to bring attention to Gilley's Nighclub inside the Choctaw Casino. Reba held a meet and greet before the show at the Grand Theater. Reba fans lined up to get her image on a T-shirt or photo Saturday night at her concert at Choctaw Casino Resort. Reba's T-shirts were more reasonably priced compared with other groups who perform at the Grand Theater. The T-shirt with her image was the best seller. Reba was in top form and voice as she sang her hits for her hometown crowd at Choctaw's Grand Theater Saturday. She was in top form as she entertained her audience. Hands were up and cell phones were taking photos and video during Reba's concert Saturday night. Everyone wanted to take home a memory of her show.