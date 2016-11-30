Lions Club and Marine Reserves kick off toy program

The Durant Noon Lions Club Lions Toy Box committee, in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots is marking the 17th anniversary of the Bryan County Lions Toy Box Program. Since its inception in 1947, Toys for Tots has provided more than 512 million Christmas toys to needy children across the country. In Bryan County alone, seven to eight hundred economically challenged families are served each year through the gift of toys for each child. Last year alone, more than 1,800 children received toys and stocking suffers from the Lions Toy Box.

This week marks the beginning of the Durant Lions Club drive for contributions of both toys and financial contributions to help make this year’s Toy Box project a success. The Lions club requests that local businesses and individuals help by collecting toys or monetary donations. Project Chairman Brian Bond estimates costs for this year’s project to be approximately $50,000. Bond said, “This is a challenging endeavor which would not be possible without the support of the Bryan County Community. We have had great support in the past and are very optimistic that our fundraising efforts and toy drive will be even more successful this year.”

This year, various local businesses and groups are coming up with innovative ways to help meet funding needs. On October 29, Riverview RV & Recreational Park in Colbert, held its now annual Chili Cook off benefitting Toys for Tots.

Hot Shots Coffee will sponsor a new event, “Hot Shots for Tots” 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, December 3, with proceeds benefitting the project. Anyone interested in the Run may register at Hot Shots Coffee located at 2832 W. University Blvd. Participants may also register on the day of the event. Registration closes on Saturday, December 3rd at 8:30 a.m. and the run begins at 9:00 a.m. at Hot Shots Coffee.

If you would like to make a financial contribution to Lions Toy Box, you may mail your check to: Durant Lions Club, Lions Toy Box, P.O. Box 1196, Durant, OK 74702.

Also, new toys may be dropped off at numerous drop-off sites in Bryan County, including the Durant Chamber of Commerce and the Durant Fire Department. You may also choose to donate a new toy at any of the following drop off locations:

First Texoma National Bank, all locations

Bob’s Family Restaurant

Durant Chamber of Commerce

Jones Power Sports

First United Bank, all locations

American Dream Realty

Big Lots

Red River Ford

Casteel’s Tire Barn

Kiamichi Area Career Tech

Landmark Bank, all locations

Rural Enterprises of Oklahoma

Vision Bank

Dollar General Stores

Medicine Store Pharmacy

Shamrock Bank

Medical Center of Southeastern Oklahoma

Hampton Inn

Elks Lodge

Durant Fire Department

All About Smiles

Corner Drug

Loves Travel Stop, Colbert

J&D Metal, Colbert

