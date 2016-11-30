Firefighters respond to grass and vehicle fires

Durant firefighters responded Monday to a grass fire at 943 Lake Shore Drive. Additional help was requested due to the wind and the fire was spreading, according to a DFD report.
Firefighters put out a car fire Monday at South Lone Oak Road. According to a DFD report, the owner was at the scene and he said the vehicle had been stolen.
Also Monday, firefighters were dispatched to 611 N. 19th Ave. where a breaker on a transformer had been blown. They remained on scene until OG&E arrived.
Firefighters were dispatched Saturday to 2109 W. Locust St. where there was a gasoline smell inside the home. According to the DFD report, they discovered a vehicle in the garage had a leak in the gasoline tank. They advised the owner to moved the vehicle outside.
From Durant Fire Department reports.