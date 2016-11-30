Firefighters respond to grass and vehicle fires

Durant firefighters responded Monday to a grass fire at 943 Lake Shore Drive. Additional help was requested due to the wind and the fire was spreading, according to a DFD report.

Firefighters put out a car fire Monday at South Lone Oak Road. According to a DFD report, the owner was at the scene and he said the vehicle had been stolen.

Also Monday, firefighters were dispatched to 611 N. 19th Ave. where a breaker on a transformer had been blown. They remained on scene until OG&E arrived.

Firefighters were dispatched Saturday to 2109 W. Locust St. where there was a gasoline smell inside the home. According to the DFD report, they discovered a vehicle in the garage had a leak in the gasoline tank. They advised the owner to moved the vehicle outside.

From Durant Fire Department reports.

A grass fire Monday was contained by Calera and Durant Fire Departments. The fire burned acreage and came very close to a home on Highway 48 north of the nursery. The home can be seen in the left portion of the photograph. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_9108Fire.jpg A grass fire Monday was contained by Calera and Durant Fire Departments. The fire burned acreage and came very close to a home on Highway 48 north of the nursery. The home can be seen in the left portion of the photograph. Photo by Dan Pennington