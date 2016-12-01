Choctaw Nation visits Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club of Durant had special visitors from the Choctaw Nation on Tuesday.

Jared Tom, Cultural Demonstrator and Teacher for the Choctaw Nation presented some aspects of the Choctaw traditions.

He brought his daughter Audrina along to see what her Daddy does and how he presents their Indian heritage.

She and her Dad travel and spread information about the Choctaw and their traditions.

Jared said, “She grew up in it. She’s learning how to present the traditions.”

Tom speaks to all groups open to hearing about ways of life of the Native American.

Crystal Bully coordinated the event which allowed the children at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant to see how their Choctaw neighbor’s traditional dress was decorated.

Tom was happy to present to the kids at the club. He said, “It’s very meaningful to work with kids. I work with all ages. They are the future. They are the ones who will be carrying on our culture.”

Most time, the groups he presents to are non Native American. He said, “Those that are non-Choctaw learn something. That’s good too.”

Kira Bully, Little Miss District 9, Choctaw Nation Indian Princess came along to share her heritage to the kids at the club. She said about the Indian maiden dresses, “it’s cotton traditional. The diamonds represent the rattle snake.”

Each symbol can mean something on a decorated Choctaw dress.

A symbol can mean something about a person’s life.

Joyce Gilmore’s helps to share the way of the Choctaw. Her daughter is Josephine Gilmore, the reigning Junior Miss District 9 Princess. Joyce said, “The different symbols on the dress mean something special.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Josephine Gilmore, is holding a traditional Choctaw dress, showing it to the kids after school Tuesday. Kira Bully, on the left, is the Junior Miss District 9 Choctaw Princess. Audrina Bully in middle. Jared Tom, Cultural Demonstrator and Teacher for the Choctaw Nation explains cutlural details of the Choctaw people. The four were special guests of the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The children at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant are shown after school Tuesday during the presentation of the Native American traditions. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Jared Tom shows Native American dance techniques as he leads the children at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat