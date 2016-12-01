Mary Poppins presented at DHS

Mary Poppins was presented by the DISD Choir Department.

April Raines and Deborah Clements directed the production of Durant High School students in choir.

Over 1,200 people came to see the musical about the flying nanny.

Several in the production as well as others earned state accolades.

Durant High School senior Matthew Anderson has accomplished something very rare.

He is 3 years Oklahoma Choral Director’s Association and Junior High All State as well as 3 years Oklahoma Music Educator’s Association All State and 3 years Oklahoma Choral Director’s Association High School Jazz Choir.

Only 24 students in the state are in the Jazz choir.

It is very elite group of kids. He will receive his 3 year medals in January 2017.

All State Choir results include several from Durant High School. Those are Matthew Anderson, Alex Poppe, and Tyler McClain.

Lauren Collins, Braden Raines, Haylie Kreitz, Paige Farley, and CJ Hicks all earned a spot on theOklahoma Choral Director’s Association All State Choir!

Congratulations go to Matthew Anderson for making the Oklahoma Choral Director’s Association All State Jazz Choir for the 3rd year.

He wasn’t in Mary Poppins but is on the jazz choir once again.

A lot of positive things are happening in choir, according to teachers.

Mary Poppins was the first Durant High School production to include someone flying across the stage. Deborah Clements said, “the same company that flew Mary Martin in Peter Pan came and trained the students on flying.” The company, Flight by Foy, flew every Peter Pan since. This company flies for the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift, The Tony Awards, and many others.

Parents enjoyed the show. One parent said, “It’s the best production they’ve put on, so far.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

She flew onto the stage at Durant High School where the DISD Choir Department presented Mary Poppins to over 1200 in the audience. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Poppins4.jpg She flew onto the stage at Durant High School where the DISD Choir Department presented Mary Poppins to over 1200 in the audience. Photos submitted The Durant High School Choir Department presented Mary Poppins to over 1,200 who attended the production. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Poppins3.jpg The Durant High School Choir Department presented Mary Poppins to over 1,200 who attended the production. Photos submitted Mary Poppins was a big success this year at Durant High School. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Poppins2.jpg Mary Poppins was a big success this year at Durant High School. Photos submitted The cast of Durant High’s Mary Poppins http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Poppins1.jpg The cast of Durant High’s Mary Poppins Photos submitted