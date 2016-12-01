Science Fair at Washington Irving

The 35th annual Washington Irving Science Fair took place Thursday evening.

The elementary school partners with Southeastern Oklahoma State University Science Department for the event.

Forty-five students entered their projects hoping to win or place in the science fair.

SOSU Science Department personnel judged the fair.

Every student received a medal for participating.

One teachers said “We’d give each student a trophy if we could because we believe they were all good.”

Trophies were given to winners at a ceremony in the cafeteria Thursday night after the Science Fair.

Pre-K through 1st grade winners in various categories are, for Physical Science 1st Layla Smith, 2nd Ryan Uber, and 3rd Laila Wilson.

Earth Sciences were 1st Samara Johnson, 2nd Aiden Makke, and 3rd Gracelyn Brown.

Life Science 1st Ansleigh Watson, 2nd Carlee Smarr, and 3rd Kase Smarr.

Best of show went to Emma Sherrer.

Many were awarded in 2nd and 3rd grade in various categories of Science.

Physical Science 1st Olivia Wilson, 2nd Keyvan Dollar, and 3rd Trinity Ford.

Earth Science 1st Carter Fernandez, 2nd Zachary Doshier and 3rd place Gentry Bond.

Life Science 1st Lorelai Pena, 2nd Ayden Williams and 3rd Cedar Darby.

Best of show for 2nd and 3rd grade went to Raiden Ammons Coxsey.

Jacque Dunegan and Connie Gentry put the event together this year, according to officials..

They received a warm round of applause of appreciation for the Science Fair.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

Kase Smarr was so excited to win 3rd place in the Life Sciences division of Pre-K to 1st grade category. His surprise is shown here as his mouth is open as Jacque Dunegan presents him his trophy. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9229KaseMouthOpen.jpg Kase Smarr was so excited to win 3rd place in the Life Sciences division of Pre-K to 1st grade category. His surprise is shown here as his mouth is open as Jacque Dunegan presents him his trophy. Washington Irving kindergartner Jovie Moore, her mom Kimberly Moore and aunt Ramanda Ames look over projects Thursday afternoon. Jovie’s own Science Fair project is titled “How does the heart work.” http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9201LookingAt.jpg Washington Irving kindergartner Jovie Moore, her mom Kimberly Moore and aunt Ramanda Ames look over projects Thursday afternoon. Jovie’s own Science Fair project is titled “How does the heart work.” All winners in all categories at Washington Irving Elementary School’s 35th annual Science Fair Thursday. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9247AllWinners.jpg All winners in all categories at Washington Irving Elementary School’s 35th annual Science Fair Thursday. Parents, teachers, students and relatives enjoyed the Washington Irving Science Fair. Many said they learn a lot just by reading all the posters that explain the projects. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9195Fair-up-high.jpg Parents, teachers, students and relatives enjoyed the Washington Irving Science Fair. Many said they learn a lot just by reading all the posters that explain the projects. Kindergartner and Washington Irving student Bailey Mullens checks a sample of a white blob at the annual science fair. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9220goo.jpg Kindergartner and Washington Irving student Bailey Mullens checks a sample of a white blob at the annual science fair.

45 projects entered