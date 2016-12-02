Last Day for Craft Show

The Friends of the Durant Library Holiday Craft Show is underway at the Donald W. Reynold’s Library.

Forty-five vendors from all over have displayed their wares for everyone to drop by the library and see.

It continues today until 4 p.m. at the library on West Main in Durant. The craft show has thousands of handmade items ready to be given as Christmas presents.

A blood drive will be held from 12-4 p.m. as the craft show continues.

Robbee Tonubbee, Director of the library said, “We are happy to have the Durant Middle School and Durant High School Choir perform. They will perform between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. today.”

She said a fun-filled time is always had at the Durant Library with the events they have planned.

Tonubee said “Everyone is excited about the Friends of the Library Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.”

Tickets are on sale for the February 11, 2017, event.

Fifty-dollars per person promises a fun night of mystery and mayhem.

Officials said you better get your tickets before it’s too late.

Tonubbee said, “Tickets for this event go really fast.”

Santa visited the Donald W. Reynold’s Library in Durant Friday for the holiday craft show. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9272SantaCloseUp.jpg Santa visited the Donald W. Reynold’s Library in Durant Friday for the holiday craft show. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The Holiday Craft Show continues today, Saturday until 4 p.m. The Friends of the Library hold the event annually during the Christmas season. Forty-five vendors display their handmade craft items hoping to place their items in great homes for Christmas. Pat Metheny has a spot in the craft show and here she is with a customer Friday. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9289CraftUseThis.jpg The Holiday Craft Show continues today, Saturday until 4 p.m. The Friends of the Library hold the event annually during the Christmas season. Forty-five vendors display their handmade craft items hoping to place their items in great homes for Christmas. Pat Metheny has a spot in the craft show and here she is with a customer Friday. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The Friends of the Donald W. Reynold’s Library Holiday Craft Show continues today, Saturday, until 4 p.m. Hank Christopherson will be on hand signing his book, “HANK-One man, a handful of dreams and the miracles that followed.” http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9276HankBooks.jpg The Friends of the Donald W. Reynold’s Library Holiday Craft Show continues today, Saturday, until 4 p.m. Hank Christopherson will be on hand signing his book, “HANK-One man, a handful of dreams and the miracles that followed.” Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Elizabeth Hitchcock plays with sand at the Sand Art table at the Friends of the Durant Library Holiday Craft Show. There are 45 vendors with their handmade items on display until 4 p.m. today. Elizabeth is the daughter of Durant City Councilman Chad Hitchcock and his wife Jenilee. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9307Eliza1.jpg Elizabeth Hitchcock plays with sand at the Sand Art table at the Friends of the Durant Library Holiday Craft Show. There are 45 vendors with their handmade items on display until 4 p.m. today. Elizabeth is the daughter of Durant City Councilman Chad Hitchcock and his wife Jenilee. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Today until 4 p.m. at the library