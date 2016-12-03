Southeastern professor to present program at Johnston County Library

Southeastern Oklahoma State University professor Glenn Melancon will serve as scholar for the final “Let’s Talk About It, Oklahoma” series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, at the Johnston County Library in Tishomingo.

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr wll be discussed at themeeting, which is free and open to the public. The New York Times bestseller features a blind French girl and German boy whose paths cross in occupied France as both try to survive World War II.

Dr. Melancon earned his Ph.D. in European History from Louisiana State University. He is the author of Britain’s China Policy and the Opium Crisis: Balancing Drugs, Violence and National Honour, 1833-1840.

The Johnston County Library is a branch of the Southern Oklahoma Library System (SOLS), formerly known as the Chickasaw Regional (Public) Library System.

For more information, call the Johnston County Library at 580-371-3006 or visit at 116 W. Main in Tishomingo.

Submitted by SE.

Glenn Melancon http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Glenn-Melancon.jpg Glenn Melancon