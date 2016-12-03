School Board Candidate Filing Set to Begin Monday

Candidates for the Board of Education in 8 Bryan County school districts will file their Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 5th, and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday, Bryan County Election Board Secretary Linda Fahrendorf said.

Fahrendorf said the official filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7th. All candidate filings will occur at the Bryan County Election Board office, 402 West Evergreen St. Ste A-2, in Durant, Fahrendorf said.

The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Annual School Election scheduled February 14, 2017. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in a runoff election on Tuesday, April 7, 2017.

Candidates may file for the following offices:

Achille I-3 School District—-Office No. 2

Bennington I-40 School District—-Office No. 2

Caddo I-5 School District—-Office No. 2

Calera I-48 School District—-Office No. 2

Colbert I-4 School District—-Office No. 2

Durant I-72 School District—-Office No. 2

Rock Creek I-2 School District—-Office No. 4

Rock Creek I-2 School District—-Office No. 5

Silo I-1 School District—-Office No. 2

For more information, contact the Bryan County Election Board at 580-924-3228.

Submitted by the election board.