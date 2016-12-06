Southeastern lights tree

A tree lighting was held at Southeastern Oklahoma State University Monday evening.

Before ceremony, President Sean Burrage and his wife Carole opened their home to those who attended the tree lighting .

The SE Chorvettes performed Christmas music at the Burrage home.

Director Aaron Adair led the group singing old-time favorite Christmas carols.

Mr. Bingles the snowman stopped by and played with the kids.

The highlight of this event, and any event, is the appearance of Santa Claus.

He was on hand to pose for photographs and listen to kids Christmas lists.

With the season’s emphasis on family, the Burrages had a family visitor.

Mattie Lou Burrage, Sean Burrage’s grandmother, was at their Christmas open house Monday.

She graduated from Southeastern in 1953.

When asked about her being proud of her grandson, Burrage said, “I’m very happy for Sean. To think I have a grandson who is president of where I graduated from college.”

When asked about a funny thing Sean did growing up, it was something he did in 4H “Share the Fun.”

She said, “We dressed Sean up as Abe Lincoln and he delivered the Gettysburg Address. All the leaders of 4H for Pushmataha County saw his Abe Lincoln.”

Santa Claus and Mr. Bingles the snowman, visit with Wade Mickle at Southeastern President Sean Burrage's home before the tree lighting at SE. The Christmas tree at Southeastern is lit up in school colors this year. A ceremony was held Monday evening to light the tree. President Sean Burrage can be seen pushing the switch in the right of this photo. Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman with Mr. Bingles at SOSU President Sean Burrage's home at the Christmas tree lighting. Santa gets the list of things Kira Hoffman wants for Christmas. Kira is the daughter of Stewart and Sarah Hoffman. Aaron Adair directs the Chorvettes in classic Christmas carols at SOSU President Sean Burrage's Christmas open house on campus. President Sean Burrage's niece Blair Burrage, and Mayor Stewart Hoffman's daughter Kira look on as Dell McLain reads them a Christmas classic. Santa Claus with the girls of the Durant Chamber of Commerce. Left to right, Executive Director Janet Reed, Imagine Durant Executive Director Kara Jo Byrd, and Manager of the Chamber Katie Quinn. The Ridgeways, Mike and Charlene at Sean Burrage's home Monday. The Hawthornes, Jamie and Destry look at their son Caden at the Burrage open house Monday. Mattie Lou Burrage, President Sean Burrage's Grandmother. She graduated Southeastern College in 1953. She had a varied career in teaching after her SOSU graduation.