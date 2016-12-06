Police investigate armed robbery

A man pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk during a robbery on Sunday, the Durant Police Department said.

At approximately 9:34 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to EZ Mart on North First Avenue in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect was a black male approximately five-feet to five-feet-eight inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds wearing a red flat-bill hat with two stickers on the top of the bill, a black coat with either a gray hood attached or a gray hooded sweatshirt under the coat, according to statements given to police. He was also wearing a black mask that covered his mouth and nose, one black glove on his left hand with either white or gray on top of the glove, red sweat pants, black slipper type house shoes, and white socks.

He was carrying a dark gray duffel bag that had red ends on it, a black front that appeared to be a big zippered compartment and the bag had white trim where the seams met. The bag also had black mesh over the red ends.

The suspect pointed a black pistol at the clerk demanding the money and said he would kill her if she told anyone or hit the panic button, according to statements given to police. The suspect stole approximately $82.94 in cash but no one was hurt during the incident. The suspect left eastbound behind the store and was not located.

Police are not able to releases any video due to the policy of EZ-Mart and obtaining and/or releasing their video.

If anyone has any information regarding this please contact the Durant Police Department at 924-3737.

From the Durant Police Department.