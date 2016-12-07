Santa Claus made his yearly appearance Tuesday night at Durant’s Christmas parade. Santa rode proudly atop the Brown’s Funeral Home antique fire truck. Kids of all ages enjoyed the parade.

Candy was given out at various points in the parade as kids watched the floats with their friends go by. Several spectators said this parade was longer than years past.

Organizations around Durant and Bryan County entered various vehicles in the parade. Some of the floats were nicely decorated for Christmas, while others let the paint job and decals on the vehicle be the decoration. Temperatures were coldest this year for a parade with a cold front cooling things off. Perhaps a white Christmas is in store for Durant. We will have to wait and see. Merry Christmas from the staff at the Durant Daily Democrat.

Downtown was bustling as the Durant Christmas tree on Market Square was lighted Tuesday evening before the Christmas parade. Durant Main Street Director Stephanie Gardner put power to the 2016 Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SquareTree.jpg Downtown was bustling as the Durant Christmas tree on Market Square was lighted Tuesday evening before the Christmas parade. Durant Main Street Director Stephanie Gardner put power to the 2016 Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The Durant Animal Rescue Alliance float in the 2016 Durant Christmas parade held Tuesday night. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9760Animal-RescueLeague.jpg The Durant Animal Rescue Alliance float in the 2016 Durant Christmas parade held Tuesday night. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat They are in the parade, with the best view to watch the parade. These kids were scooped up for the holidays. Durant’s Christmas parade was held Tuesday evening in downtown Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9757tractor3KidsRide.jpg They are in the parade, with the best view to watch the parade. These kids were scooped up for the holidays. Durant’s Christmas parade was held Tuesday evening in downtown Durant. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Santa Claus made his annual appearance in the Durant 2016 Christmas parade in downtown Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9916SantaGood.jpg Santa Claus made his annual appearance in the Durant 2016 Christmas parade in downtown Durant. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat