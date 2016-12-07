Posted on by

Man charged with trafficking meth


A Durant man has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after officers served a warrant at an apartment.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Lee Terwort was charged Wednesday.

He was arrested Tuesday after officers with the Choctaw Tribal Police, Durant Police and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics served a search warrant at Northpark Apartments, 2200 University Blvd. According to an affidavit by Choctaw Tribal Police Officer Wayne Stanley, Terwort had a warrant for his arrest out of Texas.

Terwort, according to the affidavit, admitted to having methamphetamine in pipes in the apartment and when asked about the contents of a Sentry brand safe, he said there was some in there as well. He also said he made trips to Dallas approximately once per week and purchased a quarter pound of methamphetamine each time.

He also admitted to selling it for $400 per ounce, the affidavit states.

A search of the apartment revealed approximately one-quarter pound of methamphetamine inside the safe and another 3.7 grams was found inside baggies, according to the affidavit.

Terwort was booked into jail.

