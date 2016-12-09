Courthouse undergoes improvements

The Bryan County Courthouse continues to undergo improvements as part of regular maintenance, fixing problems and preparing for the courthouse centennial celebration. Bryan County Commissioner District 1 Ron Boyer led the efforts for the projects. He reports that the bad paint job on the jail has been repaired at no charge to the county. He said, “I was able to negotiate for the county, a settlement with the original contractor and paint supplier, to repaint the area of the facility that was built 4 or 5 years ago. This has been an issue since the beginning.”

That jail paint project is completed.

The modernization of the men’s restroom on the first floor of the courthouse is near completion. Boyer said, “These type efforts will continue in preparation for the 100 year celebration next summer.”

“Ron Boyer is always upgrading or figuring out ways to upgrade the courthouse, to make it better for everyone,” said someone who works for the county.

With Christmas on the way, Boyer said, “If I’m lucky, I should have some Christmas spirit applied to the courthouse in the next week. Stay tuned.” Boyer is in the process of soliciting bids to re-roof the Annex to be awarded in the next week.

The old Bryan County Auxiliary Jail has been successfully sold to the Umsteds according to Boyer. He said, “It will be nice to see how they make the building workable for their needs and how it will enhance Durant.”

One of Boyer’s friends and a 20 year Bryan County employee Dorothy Dixon was recently diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma Pancreatic Cancer.

She will travel to Arizona to the Cancer Center of America. It’s not known how many trips are required or how long William, her husband will need to stay there with her. His hotel is approximately $45 per night. This an other expenses has put a hardship on the family. Debra Watkins of the Bryan County Commissioner’s’s Office is asking that you drop by the Courthouse Annex, formerly the Robert Williams Library and put in a silent bid on one of 4 Christmas trees decorated by Debbie Boyer. Debbie is the wife of Commissioner Ron Boyer and she wanted to help raise money to help during Dixon’s cancer treatments.

The auction is a silent auction now through 12:00 noon on Friday, December 16. Watkins said, “the trees may be viewed and bids placed at the Bryan County Courthouse Annex located at 323 W. Beech in Durant”.

Someone will help the family and win a custom decorated Christmas tree.

Boyer said, “winners will be contacted as soon as the auction is over, and may pick up their one-of-a-kind tree by 5:00 p.m. that afternoon. If that pick up time is not possible, other accommodations can be worked out.”

All the money raised from the auction as well as donations that people make at the courthouse annex will be given to Dorothy and William to help with their expenses, according to Boyer.

Questions can be directed to the Bryan County Commissioner’s’s Office at (580) 924-2201.

Boyer and Watkins ask that you keep Dorothy and her family in your prayers.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

The Bryan County Courthouse will celebrate its 100 anniversary in 2017. Bryan County Commissioner Ron Boyer says that it will be a great celebration of the old building and it’s history. This view is looking northwest from the intersection of 4th and Evergreen. New lighting that was installed this year by Billy Olenick, Courthouse Maintenance Supervisor, can be seen in this photo. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9944courthouseUSE.jpg The Bryan County Courthouse will celebrate its 100 anniversary in 2017. Bryan County Commissioner Ron Boyer says that it will be a great celebration of the old building and it’s history. This view is looking northwest from the intersection of 4th and Evergreen. New lighting that was installed this year by Billy Olenick, Courthouse Maintenance Supervisor, can be seen in this photo. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat One of 4 trees custom decorated up for silent bid at the Bryan County Commissioner’s Office at the Courthouse Annex. Employees are raising money to help for medical related expenses for Dorothy Dixon, longtime Bryan County employee. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_tree-2.jpg One of 4 trees custom decorated up for silent bid at the Bryan County Commissioner’s Office at the Courthouse Annex. Employees are raising money to help for medical related expenses for Dorothy Dixon, longtime Bryan County employee. Tree photos courtesy of Debra Watkins | Commissioner’s office One of 4 trees custom decorated up for silent bid at the Bryan County Commissioner’s Office at the Courthouse Annex. Employees are raising money to help for medical related expenses for Dorothy Dixon, longtime Bryan County employee. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_tree1.jpg One of 4 trees custom decorated up for silent bid at the Bryan County Commissioner’s Office at the Courthouse Annex. Employees are raising money to help for medical related expenses for Dorothy Dixon, longtime Bryan County employee. Tree photos courtesy of Debra Watkins | Commissioner’s office

Commsioner’s employee needs help