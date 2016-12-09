DISD to recognize Teachers of year

Next week, Monday evening, December 12, 2016, the Durant School Board will meet in a special location.

The meeting place for the regular December Board of Education Meeting has been changed from the Conference Room at Central Administration Office, to Durant High School Lecture Hall, Room B 109 at 950 Gerlach Drive at Durant High School at 5:30 PM.

Durant ISD Superintendent Duane Merideth said, “we’ll be recognizing our Teacher of Year candidates at each of the 6 school locations in Durant ISD. We’re also going to honor our girl’s softball team who were finalists in the state tournament.”

Bart Granger submitted his resignation in October and it was accepted by the board.

Merideth and the board expressed appreciation for Granger’s service to the district.

Filing for School Board candidate ended Wednesday according to Linda Fahrendorf, Bryan County Election Board Secretary.

Those who filed with the Election Board for the next election cycle are Achille I-3 School District Office Number 2 Cynthia M. Ervin and David Kelly.

Caddo I-5 School District Office Number 2 Steve Kelso and Carleen Wingfield. Rock Creek I-2 School District Office Number 4 Jerry Cook and Ryan White.

Rock Creek I-2 School District Office Number 5 Carl Marlow (unopposed in that race). Bennington I-40 School District Office Number 2 Chad H. Currie (unopposed in that race).

Calera I-48 School District Office Number 2 Justin Boone (unopposed in that race). Colbert I-4 School District Office Number 2 Martin Shoopman (unopposed in that race).

Durant I-72 School District Office Number 2 Nathan “Nate” Morrison (incumbent unopposed in that race).

Silo I-1 School District Office Number 2 Bradley Clay Rowland (unopposed in that race).

Boswelll I-01 School District Office Number 2 Doyle Bacon and Alan Simpson.

At the most recent meeting of the DISD Board, resignations were received and accepted from, Support Staff: Elisabet Garcia – Secretary at Durant High School. Felicia Renegar – Teacher Assistant at Northwest Heights Elementary.

Sedrick Ned – Custodial Department and Sherry Phillips – Child Nutrition Department.

The Superintendent of Schools, Duane Merideth recommended the employment of the following employees, one year temporary positions for the 2016-2017 school year either in October or November.

Reading Interventionists, Northwest Heights Nancy Johnson, Lisa Bebout, Geni Hutchings. Robert E. Lee Margaret Joines. Washington Irving Laura Clark and Mary Wingfield.

Support Personnel, Kathryn Hays pre-K Teacher Assistant at Northwest Heights Elementary. Carrie Schiebe Special Education Teacher Assistant at Washington Irving Elementary. Obidia Gomez Child’s Nutrition Employee at Washington Irving Elementary. Ricky Green, Patsy Shipman and Ricky Conditt in the Transportation Department.

Craig Edmondson, Nancy Hicks, Dr. Teresa Rothrock and Linda Smith, Reading Teacher Assistants at Durant Intermediate School, part-time temporary positions for the 2016-2017 school year.

Elena Garcia, Assistant Principal/Athletic Director’s Secretary at Durant High School, part-time temporary position for the remainder of the 2016-2017 school year.

Jeremy Burns, Special Education Teacher Assistant at Washington Irving Elementary, one year temporary position, (duration of need) for the 2016-2017 school year.

Francine Littrell, Teacher Assistant at Northwest Heights Elementary, one year temporary position for the 2016-2017 school year and Carla Watts, Child Nutrition Employee at Durant Middle School, seven hour a day, one year temporary position for the 2016-2017 school year.

This Monday at 5:30pm the Board will meet at Durant High School for the regular December meeting. This is for December only. Future meetings are scheduled at the DISD building on Waco Street.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Monday 5:30pm at Durant High