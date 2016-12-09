Southeastern Fall Commencement set for December 10

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will hold Fall Commencement exercises on Saturday, December 10.

Two commencement ceremonies will be held in Bloomer Sullivan Arena as follows:

10 a.m.

School of Arts & Sciences

Master of Technology

Master of Science (Safety)

Master of Music Education

2 p.m.

School of Education & Behavioral Sciences

John Massey School of Business

Master of Business Administration

Master of Science (Aerospace Administration and Logistics)

Master of Arts (Clinical Mental Health Counseling)

Master of Education

Master of Arts (Teaching)

Master of Science (Sports Studies and Athletic Administration)

Master of Science (Native American Leadership)

The Commencement speaker will be Wren Baker, a 2001 graduate of Southeastern. Since July 29, 2016, he has served as Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of North Texas in Denton. His background also includes service at the University of Missouri, University of Memphis, Oklahoma State University, Rogers State University, and Valliant Public Schools.

Baker has served in such capacities as athletics director, basketball coach, and school principal.

A native of Valliant, Oklahoma, he earned his bachelor’s degree at Southeastern, and also holds a master’s degree (Education Leadership) from Oklahoma State University.

Following is the list of candidates for graduation, listed by permanent hometown:

OKLAHOMA

Achille: Kevin Andrew Back,

Ada: Savannah Nicole Burwell, Kris Jon Darbison, Alexander Michael Lane, Madison Nicole Thornhill,

Antlers: Jennifer R. Clark, Chelsea Nichole Fromme,

Ardmore: Judy Ann Anglin, Journie Mac Lucille Gray, Taylor Michelle Gregory, Kendra Dawn Groves, Shipra Mittal, Amy Newton, Robert Everett Sampson, Lezlie Dawn Smith, James Cody Wallis, Katie Marie Williams,

Atoka: LaTisa Rene’ Colbert, Daniele Elisha Hobbs, Jeremy Lynn Lytle, Natalie Rachelle Mobbs, Brandon K. Newberry, Shelby Nicole Payne, Keely Elizabeth Smith, Shawn Michael Wieldt, April Moties Wilson,

Battiest: Michael D. Noah, Paden Wood,

Bennington: Jacqueline G. Rhodes,

Bokchito: Derrick Tate Haworth,

Boswell: Marlo D. Hill, Emily Grace Robinson,

Broken Bow: Halen James George, Jennifer Jackson,

Caddo: Caroline Jalen Couch, Alyssa Michelle Hamilton, Allison Elaine Joines, Teresa Lawrence, Dillon Proctor, Shawn DeNell Young,

Calera: Bobbie Jo Graham, Sierra Dawn Kinnamon, Brooke Danielle Sinor, Jimmy Dale Stilwell, Maddison Paige Williams,

Caney: Tessa Jolyn Bagby, Taylor Brooke Howard,

Cartwright: Reagan Tyler Weatherly,

Chandler: Joseph D. Coyner, Jake Aaron Madden,

Choctaw: Ashley E. Becker, Kristina Kaye Kesner, Shyla Dawn Lawson,David A. Renfroe, Brandon C. Walker, Katherine Warden,

Clinton: Kateri Dawn Fletcher,

Coalgate: Will Louis Eddings, Miranda Paige Hix, LaDonna Jo McKenzie, Taylor Presley McNutt, Jaymin Riley, Tanner Ryan Robben,

Colbert: Jeremy Scott Burns, Sarah Gayle Englutt,Gregory Chad Goodin, Jared Nathaniel Wade, Chance Tyler Wimberley,

Coleman: Alex Kyle Davison,

Del City: Scott Richard Anderson,

Duncan: Casey Wayne Abrams, John Dylan Linke,

Durant: Crystal M. Beller, Nathan Daniel Bobbitt, Kelsie Laraine Boone, Jason Campbell, Dana Lyn Clure, Kendra Kay Day, Cynthia Lynn Ellis, Elena Maribel Garcia, Sara Henagar, Colby Jamison Hicks, Levi Connor Holliday, Cole Riley Hughes, Jerry L. Jernigan, Taylor Anthony Knox, Vonna Loper, David Anthony Lopez, Brittany Marie Marsh, Shauna F. McCarter, Jamie Lee Naughton, Taylor Jared Olive, Kathryn Michelle Robson, Nyambe Sinyama, Stefanie Lynne Swedelson, Katie Carlene Tennison, Debbie Kay Vietta, Shacole LeWanda Wells,

Edmond: Derek Austin Burris,Geoffrey Michael Crozier, James Monroe Johnson, KeJuan Elliott Payne Sr., Denice Roxanne Young,

El Reno: Wanda Yellow Eagle Whiteman,

Eufaula: Brady Del Colbert, Dylan Wayne Helms,

Farris: Hunter Gene Redhawk Redden,

Fort Towson: Devon Henry,

Guthrie: Brett K. Berryhill,

Harrah: Christopher Rodney Hoffman, Jessica Ann Seay,

Haworth: Hunter Danielle Bray, Bobby Collin Cox, Stephanie Nicole Harris,

Heavener: Natasha Joyce Janway,

Hendrix: Abby Rattan,

Hugo: Whitney LaShon Brown, Carrie Dawn Gray, Stephen Ray Moffitt, Carrissa Robinson, Bailey E. Smith, Jodie L. Whittaker Jr,

Idabel: Emily N. Mitchell, Jonathan Drew Mitchell, Britton C. Wright,

Jay: Emalea Del Hudgens,

Kingston: Brent Daniel Baker, Amanda Shea Price,

Leon: Mariah Taylor Mayes,

Lone Grove: Jayanna Louise Greenwood, Sarah Susanne Roberts,

Madill: Chandler Baylee Arterberry, Blake P Box, Jessica L. Dice, Madison Jo Gray, Antonio Ibarra, Stacie Schneider, Stacy A. Wesberry,

Mannsville: David Scott Morgan,

Marietta: Julio Andrade, Jared Barber, Erica Denae Keizor, Tabitha Moore,

Marlow: Taylor Scalf,

Maysville: Kelsie Marie McMahan,

McAlester: Barbara Elaine Bullard, Austin Cole Dobbs, Sierra Dawn Ellis, Amanda Lee Fadler, Keyton Chase Jameson, Benjamin Grant Connelly Poe, Joy Alise Tribbey,

McCord: Matthew Starzenski,

Mead: Jackie Renee McMichael,

Midwest City: Courtney D. Rachel, Juan Rubalcava, Daniel Wade Stahlheber, Chad E. Trotter, Peter Joseph Wolters,

Moyers: Terrell Ray Morgan,

Mustang: Lucas Damon Hinshaw,

Noble: Phyllis June Bailey,

Norman: Heath E. Burnett,

Oklahoma City: Enrique L. Colina, Jill Ann Elsberry, Joseph B. Jankas, Kevin Jones, Thomas Quinton Kuzniar, Timothy R. Moore, Otto C. Perez, Justin Mathew Varghese,

Pickens: Hailey Cusher,

Pink: Casey Wilbert Wheeler Jr,

Poteau: Meagan Michelle Ryburn,

Rattan: Landon Garrett Carper, LaTisa Davidson, Cherie A. McClellan, Shannon Louise Parra, Lyndsi Ashton Winship,

Ringold: Katie Phipps,

Ripley: Karen M. Willson,

Rush Springs: James L. Gardner,

Shawnee: James Sonny Bates Jr., Cash Ealey,

Smithville: Melissa Kaye Wilson-Blake,

Soper: Larry Nicholas Cody, Caitlin Roebuck, Kori Shea Scott,

Springer: Laura Putman, Brandy Jane Roberts,

Stigler: Katessa Ann Crase,

Stillwater: Christopher Raymond Tiger,

Stringtown: Jonathan C. Daniels, Tana Jade McCarty, Shelli Lynnette Reeves,

Sulphur: Michael Keith Cottrell,

Tahlequah: Carol Elaine Limpy,

Talihina: S. Joe Gaines, Scott Hamlet, Kandice Leighann Thompson,

Tecumseh: Kaylan Charles Sweaney,

Thackerville: Amanda Sue Hendrickson,

Tishomingo: Karen Lynn Baxter, Ronald Savoy Coppedge, Jennifer Renee Justice,

Tom: Ebony Dawn Compton-Fields, Kayla Kasha Daniels, Dawn Michelle Knox Allen, Quinton Deshon Threadgill,

Tulsa: Clayton Lloyd Wayland, Benjamin Cory Williams, Ashli Caroline Wright,

Tupelo: Brandon M. Chamberlain,

Tushka: Christa Marie Jacob,

Valliant: Lauren Diane Box, Elizabeth Alexandria Moore,

Wagoner: Jordan Reilly Robinson,

Wapanucka: Brittany Anne McManus,

Weatherford: Damon N. Dunbar,

Wellston: Shawna M. Nohmer,

Wewoka: Joseph Alan Olden,

Wilburton: Bryce Taylor Ingram,

Wynnewood: Phillip Wade Deakins,

Yukon: Angela René Davis, Tracy Elaine McGuire,

TEXAS

Allen: James Thurman Taylor,

Anna: Scott Lawrence Anderson,

Bells: Sheryl Kay Martin,

Blue Ridge: Alex D. Rainwater,

Burleson: Travis Andrew Johnson,

Cedar Hill: Marcus Harris,

Cleburne: Kelli Renee Moore,

Coldspring: Casey Wayne Lilley,

Collinsville: Cory Ragsdale,

Dallas: Diana Benjamin, Anterrie Allen Maxey, Zachary Pier,

Denison: Kimberly Dobbs Bosse, Rachel P. Brown, Kara Christine Kimberling, Michelle Dawn Lamoreux, Rachel Reyes, Deanna Danine Ross, Emily Katherine Rowley,

Ector: Miranda Alaine Mayo,

Euless: Anwar J. Hossen,

Fairview: Larry Joe Mills Jr.,

Houston: Jocina Mae Chase,

Howe: Dusty Kenton Cotter, Megan Jene Ing, Ashton Rhea James, Sara Elizabeth Lopez, Brittney Danielle Mitchell,

Kaufman: Calvin Duncan,

Keller: Benjamin Matthew Wright,

McKinney: Christopher Dickinson, Ross Walter Sandmann,

Mount Pleasant: Aleah Le’Nae Robinson,

Paris: Savannah Rose Holman, Keiunta Jones,

Pflugerville: Taylor Nicole Friesen,

Pilot Point: Kelly Rebecca Langford,

Pittsburg: Blanca Shennea Alvarez,

Plano: Nathaniel R. Price,

Pottsboro: Bryanna Chae Allsbury, James Tanner Frye, Ashley Elizabeth Girard, Ashley Elyse Logston, Mikael Ann Worsham,

Redwater: Kade Allen Lumpkin,

Rockwall: Logan Reed Terwilliger,

Rowlett: Trent Lee Hannah,

Sadler: James Tanner Carter,

San Antonio: Pedro Carrola Lozano,

Savoy: Aaron Huu Dugger,

Sherman: Nikki Danielle Bartley, S. Blake Bray, Ashley Marie Chaffin, Brandy Clark, Aaron James Cole, Jessica Lynn Dematteis, Lisa Gaulke, Crystal Gail Harwell, Alan Keith Lynch, Claudia Prado, Mayme Kathleen Marie Rodriguez, LaRonda Michelle Sogoba,

Sulphur Springs: Reese Harred,

The Colony: Joshua William Morrison,

Tom Bean: Amber Lynne Bartley,

Trenton: Kelli Renee Hall,

Van Alstyne: Shannon Wyrick,

Whitesboro: Mistie Bishop, Jeffrey A. Galewaler, Eddie Jordan Gill,

Whitewright: Kimi A. Kiser,

Wolfe City: Devlon Devante’ Brown-Wortham,

ARKANSAS

Mena: Brandi J. Jefferson,

CALIFORNIA

San Mateo: Sione Sauaki Taufahema,

Yuba City: Megan Elena McLeod,

FLORIDA

Miami: Lucious Hinton,

Pierson: Kara Leann Large,

IOWA

Manchester: Shannon M. Beaver,

INDIANA

South Bend: Jeffery Duane Hughes,

KANSAS

Arkansas City: Hannah Louann Holloway,

MASSACHUSETTS

Templeton: Robert Evan Harding,

MISSOURI

St. Louis: Adam M. Buchholz,

MISSISSIPPI

Quitman: Joseph G. Evans,

MONTANA

Butte: Michael D. Hyman,

NORTH CAROLINA

Lincolnton: Ashley Brooke Carraghan,

NEVADA

Reno: Kayla Danielle Lippert,

NEW YORK

Syracuse: Matthew M. Kogut,

PENNSYLVANIA

Zelienople: Dane Edward Naughton,

SOUTH CAROLINA

Charleston: Trevor Scott Hardesty,

INTERNATIONAL

Lisbon, Portugal: Tiago Ventura Ferreira,

London, United Kingdom: Charlotte Rebecca Ryan,

Mexico City, Mexico: Carolina Martínez Navtal,

Papenburg, Germany: Immanuel-Carl Gerlitz,

Puerto la Cruz, Venezuela: Manuel Zabala.

Submitted by SE.