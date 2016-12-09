Durant Christmas Parade spreads spirit

The Durant Chamber of Commerce has announced winners for the 2016 Christmas parade.

There were almost 200 entries in this year’s parade.

The theme this year was “A Hometown Holiday.”

Winners and runners-up were chosen from these categories, Float, Vehicle, Walking/Horse Group. They were in 100 or more, or less employees for the judging.

Float

Winner (100 or more) – AllianceHealth Durant

Runner-up (100 or more) – Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Winner (100 or less) – Kiamichi Technology Center – Skills USA

Runner-up (100 or less) – Hausner’s Limited

Vehicle

Winner (100 or more) – US Army Corps of Engineers

Runner-up (100 or more) – Rustin Concrete

Winner (100 or less) – Durant ISD Transportation Department

Runner-up (100 or less) – Skiing Polar Bear

Walking/horse group

Winner (100 or less) – The Glory Riders

Runner-up (100 or less) – Choctaw DreamCatchers Sidesaddle Drill Team.

Happy Holidays from the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce and remember to shop local this Christmas.

More photos can be seen on the Chamber website at www.durantchamber.org.

Submitted by the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.

