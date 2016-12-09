Durant Christmas Parade spreads spirit

Durant’s newest restaurant for breakfast, Jimmy’s Egg mascot walked the Durant Christmas parade Tuesday.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Christmas is JOY on a monster truck.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Carolers are shown at Market Square for the tree lighting.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
James Dry, President of the Durant Chamber of Commerce.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman and his son Kane.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Shriners and their miniature cars add to every Durant parade.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
May’s Home Health Polar Express.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Choctaw Tribal Police SWAT vehicle Santa.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Hoyte’s Santa Claus.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Durant High School activity bus may have had the most Christmas lights in the parade?
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
First United Bank’s Clent Horner and his daughter Lani.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
The Durant Chamber of Commerce has announced winners for the 2016 Christmas parade.
There were almost 200 entries in this year’s parade.
The theme this year was “A Hometown Holiday.”
Winners and runners-up were chosen from these categories, Float, Vehicle, Walking/Horse Group. They were in 100 or more, or less employees for the judging.
Float
Winner (100 or more) – AllianceHealth Durant
Runner-up (100 or more) – Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Winner (100 or less) – Kiamichi Technology Center – Skills USA
Runner-up (100 or less) – Hausner’s Limited
Vehicle
Winner (100 or more) – US Army Corps of Engineers
Runner-up (100 or more) – Rustin Concrete
Winner (100 or less) – Durant ISD Transportation Department
Runner-up (100 or less) – Skiing Polar Bear
Walking/horse group
Winner (100 or less) – The Glory Riders
Runner-up (100 or less) – Choctaw DreamCatchers Sidesaddle Drill Team.
Happy Holidays from the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce and remember to shop local this Christmas.
More photos can be seen on the Chamber website at www.durantchamber.org.
Submitted by the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.
Durant’s newest restaurant for breakfast, Jimmy’s Egg mascot walked the Durant Christmas parade Tuesday.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9664JimmysEgg-3.jpgDurant’s newest restaurant for breakfast, Jimmy’s Egg mascot walked the Durant Christmas parade Tuesday. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Christmas is JOY on a monster truck.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9740Joy-3.jpgChristmas is JOY on a monster truck. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Carolers are shown at Market Square for the tree lighting.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9586caolers-3.jpgCarolers are shown at Market Square for the tree lighting. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
James Dry, President of the Durant Chamber of Commerce.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9632Dry-3.jpgJames Dry, President of the Durant Chamber of Commerce. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman and his son Kane.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9635Hoffman-3.jpgDurant Mayor Stewart Hoffman and his son Kane. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Shriners and their miniature cars add to every Durant parade.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9640shriner-3.jpgShriners and their miniature cars add to every Durant parade. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
May’s Home Health Polar Express.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9899Health-3.jpgMay’s Home Health Polar Express. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Choctaw Tribal Police SWAT vehicle Santa.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9782TribalSwat-3.jpgChoctaw Tribal Police SWAT vehicle Santa. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Hoyte’s Santa Claus.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9791santaBEST-3.jpgHoyte’s Santa Claus. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Durant High School activity bus may have had the most Christmas lights in the parade?
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9823-2.jpgDurant High School activity bus may have had the most Christmas lights in the parade? Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
First United Bank’s Clent Horner and his daughter Lani.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9768ClentCloseup-2.jpgFirst United Bank’s Clent Horner and his daughter Lani. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat