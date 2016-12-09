The historic homes of Durant

In my spare time, I travel to take photos of historic homes, buildings and cemeteries.

My excursions have taken me to numerous places not only in Oklahoma, but also Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Wyoming and Texas.

I also visited Prague, Czech Republic, and Berlin and Dresden, Germany last year.

However, I do not have to travel far to admire the many beautiful, vintage homes in Durant. Though some lament how Durant has lost many of its historical homes and buildings, there are in fact, many still left, some of which have been refurbished recently.

West Elm and Evergreen streets particularly have many fabulous old homes, however, they can be found in other parts of town as well.

It’s easy to take things for granted and not notice the beauty in the town you live because you see it every day. I know because having previously lived in Laramie, Wyoming, I was amazed at some of the things I saw during visits back 30 and 32 years later.

On some Saturday or Sunday, I encourage you to explore what we have in Durant. If you stop to look, I think you will be amazed at what you see. I know I am.

Buzzards roost on this home at Fourth and Elm. This photo was taken in December 2015. A nice, brick home at Ninth and Elm. This is one of the older homes on West Elm Street. This home is located on North Sixth Avenue. A vintage home on West Elm Street. This home on West Elm was recently repainted. This home on West Elm Street is being refurbished. One of several old homes on West Evergreen Street. This home is on North Ninth Avenue. A nice home on North Seventh Avenue. Merle Soltis remodeled this West Elm Street home earlier this year. One of many old homes on West Elm Street. An old home on West Evergreen Street that has been remodeled. A West Elm Street home. A vintage brick home on West Evergreen Street.