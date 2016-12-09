Six generations of a family gather

Six generations living at the same time is a rare thing in human genealogy. It’s not the Guinness World record which is seven generations inhabiting Earth at the same time. It is said that will be a hard record to beat. Six generations is more rare than five generations which is somewhat common by comparison.

Six generations is so rare that there is very little data on how often it occurs. Recently six generations got together for a family portrait. One-hundred-seven years ranging younger ages to just 10 days old were in the photo. The moments are priceless when six generations can be in the same room at the same time. Memories with photographs are a moment in time frozen to be viewed later.

Everyone in the six generation photo has some connection to Durant and Bryan County. A math whiz can have a time analyzing the birthdays and ages, looking for some clue to the older family members longevity. The six in the photo are Oleane Mulkey born June 17, 1909, and is 107 years old.

Lahoma Springer, age 87, born November 14, 1928. Joe Springer, age 68, born December 30, 1947. Janeva Maxson, age 44, was born Sept 1 1972. Her son Brantley Maxson is age 26 and was born Sept 17 1990. He is Addison Maxson’s Dad who was just 10 days old when this photo was taken. Her birthday is October 30 2016.

After the photograph was taken, those in the family not directly in the six generations joined the group. Everyone had fun listening to the older members of the family tell stories and things for the younger members.

