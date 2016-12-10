Choctaw Child Development improves safety

The Choctaw Child Development Center held a lockdown drill as if there were an active shooter on the premises.

The emergency drill simulated what would happen in that specific emergency situation.

Durant Police, working with Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, held the drill for the media Monday morning.

Page Dyer, CEO of Safer America, holds the patent on a safety bullet proof shields that the Choctaw Nation installed to prevent bullets from penetrating the door.

One official with the Choctaw Nation said about Dyer, “She registered as a vendor and brought this to her tribe.”

Safer America is a preferred vendor to the Choctaw Nation.

They are based out of Huntington Beach, California, but Dyer is a tribal member from the area.

Dyer said, “We developed the products here and we’re doing a practice drill for the products we installed here. I’m so proud of our tribe, taking this step and being proactive for our children. We protect everything of value in this country and our children should have been first. But it’s OK, we are getting there and getting it done.”

The facility has been improved with the Bullet Proof Door Shields and Intruder Locks from Safer America.

Officials say the installation of these key safety features will help to ensure the safety of children and staff as well as visitors to the center.

This system can minimize the damage an active shooter can do, if they penetrate the security of the building.

Warren Pulley Global Threat Specialist for Safer Nation inspected the system and gave it a thumbs up.

One official with the company said, “He works around the world. He protects embassies.That’s why we brought him here.”

Warren Pulley demonstrates the patented dry erase board system that covers the bulletproof shield as part of the lockdown drill Monday. The drill simulated what security measures would be in force had an active shooter got into the building. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9358BulletUSE-1.jpg Warren Pulley demonstrates the patented dry erase board system that covers the bulletproof shield as part of the lockdown drill Monday. The drill simulated what security measures would be in force had an active shooter got into the building. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Warren Pulley talks with the law enforcement officers at the active shooter drill Monday. Deputy Chief Mike Woodruff with Durant Police as well as Robert D. “R.D.” Hendrix coordinated and worked with Safer America on the drill. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_9370TalkUSE-1.jpg Warren Pulley talks with the law enforcement officers at the active shooter drill Monday. Deputy Chief Mike Woodruff with Durant Police as well as Robert D. “R.D.” Hendrix coordinated and worked with Safer America on the drill. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

