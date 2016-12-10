Calera welcomes Santa Claus

The Calera Fire Department sponsored the annual Christmas parade that welcomes Santa Claus to the town. People braved the chilly weather to catch a glimpse of their favorite person, car or character decorated for Christmas. Everyone was grabbing, catching or eating candy thrown from the floats and entries in the parade. Each child eagerly awaited the last fire truck carrying Ol’ St. Nick. Many in the crowd are hoping for a white Christmas for the area. It’s been a couple of years since we’ve had significant winter precipitation.

Fire, Police and entire city come out for parade