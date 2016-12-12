Red Cross celebrates 100 years in SE Oklahoma.

The Southeastern Chapter of The American Red Cross kicked off its 100th Anniversary December 7 with a cake. Those present for the announcement were: Community Board members Jeremiah Lynch, Greg Phillips, Clent Horner and Lynn Edwards, Executive Director.

“We have a lot of plans for the coming Spring to celebrate these 100 years of service to Southeast Oklahoma, says Lynn Edwards, Executive Director.

“We have a safety initiative that will provide smoke alarms to residents free of charge. We hope to install several hundred alarms with the support of community partner volunteers.

“We will provide storm preparedness training to elementary school students through our Disney Pillowcase Project.”

Other events are being planned as well to raise the awareness within the community of the role The American Red Cross plays in both times of disaster and in our everyday lives.

From press release.

This is a photo of the celebration of the Red Cross Chapter’s 100th birthday on December 7th. This kicks off its Centennial Celebration.Community Board members Jeremiah Lynch, Greg Phillips, Clent Horner and Lynn Edwards, Executive Director. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Clenbt.jpg This is a photo of the celebration of the Red Cross Chapter’s 100th birthday on December 7th. This kicks off its Centennial Celebration.Community Board members Jeremiah Lynch, Greg Phillips, Clent Horner and Lynn Edwards, Executive Director.