DISD names Teachers of year

Durant ISD held the normal school board meeting for December at the Lecture Room at Durant High School Monday evening.

Teachers from the various campus’ under DISD were in attendance to see friends and co-workers receive “Teacher of the Year” awards from Superintendent Duane Merideth.

Biographical information was read about each teacher who won their school’s award.

Each teacher was given a check, in addition to the accolades, as part of their winnings.

The teachers and corresponding schools are Cody Little at Durant High School. Sedonia Dalton at Durant Middle School. Nita Anteau at Durant Intermediate School. Paula Brumley at Northwest Heights Elementary. Shaunda Usry at Robert E. Lee Elementary and Kristi Henning at Washington Irving Elementary.

Merideth praised his teachers and said, “Everyone of you make a difference in the life of a kid. We thank you.”

