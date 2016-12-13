Posted on by

Fall commencement held at Southeastern


By SE University Communications

Commencement speaker Wren Baker congratulates a graduate.


Southeastern president Sean Burrage offers congratulations to Taylor Gregory, a graduate from Ardmore.


Southeastern president Sean Burrage, commencement speaker Wren Baker, and Oklahoma StateRegents Chair John Massey visit after the ceremony.


Southeastern Oklahoma State University held two Fall Commencement exercises Saturday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Commencement speaker was Wren Baker, a 2001 graduate of Southeastern, who serves as Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of North Texas in Denton.

Fifty-seven percent of the graduates are first-generation college graduates. In addition, eight states and nine countries are represented by this class.

Submitted by SE.

Commencement speaker Wren Baker congratulates a graduate.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_wren.jpgCommencement speaker Wren Baker congratulates a graduate.

Southeastern president Sean Burrage offers congratulations to Taylor Gregory, a graduate from Ardmore.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_taylor.jpgSoutheastern president Sean Burrage offers congratulations to Taylor Gregory, a graduate from Ardmore.

Southeastern president Sean Burrage, commencement speaker Wren Baker, and Oklahoma StateRegents Chair John Massey visit after the ceremony.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_group.jpgSoutheastern president Sean Burrage, commencement speaker Wren Baker, and Oklahoma StateRegents Chair John Massey visit after the ceremony.

By SE University Communications

comments powered by Disqus