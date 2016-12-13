Fall commencement held at Southeastern

Southeastern Oklahoma State University held two Fall Commencement exercises Saturday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.
Commencement speaker was Wren Baker, a 2001 graduate of Southeastern, who serves as Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of North Texas in Denton.
Fifty-seven percent of the graduates are first-generation college graduates. In addition, eight states and nine countries are represented by this class.
Submitted by SE.
Commencement speaker Wren Baker congratulates a graduate.
Southeastern president Sean Burrage offers congratulations to Taylor Gregory, a graduate from Ardmore.
Southeastern president Sean Burrage, commencement speaker Wren Baker, and Oklahoma StateRegents Chair John Massey visit after the ceremony.