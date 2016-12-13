Fall commencement held at Southeastern

Southeastern Oklahoma State University held two Fall Commencement exercises Saturday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Commencement speaker was Wren Baker, a 2001 graduate of Southeastern, who serves as Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of North Texas in Denton.

Fifty-seven percent of the graduates are first-generation college graduates. In addition, eight states and nine countries are represented by this class.

Submitted by SE.

Commencement speaker Wren Baker congratulates a graduate. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_wren.jpg Commencement speaker Wren Baker congratulates a graduate. Southeastern president Sean Burrage offers congratulations to Taylor Gregory, a graduate from Ardmore. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_taylor.jpg Southeastern president Sean Burrage offers congratulations to Taylor Gregory, a graduate from Ardmore. Southeastern president Sean Burrage, commencement speaker Wren Baker, and Oklahoma StateRegents Chair John Massey visit after the ceremony. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_group.jpg Southeastern president Sean Burrage, commencement speaker Wren Baker, and Oklahoma StateRegents Chair John Massey visit after the ceremony.