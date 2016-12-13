Firefighters respond to house and rubbish fires

The Durant Fire Department responded to an attic fire Friday and a rubbish fire on Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched Friday to 826 Valley Trail and when they arrived, the owners, who were outside, told firefighters they had turned the power off at the breaker box, according to a DFD report.

Firefighters entered the home and with a thermal imaging camera, they located a “hot spot.” According to the report, they removed rock and pine-wood lathing. Firefighters observed embers and flames through the hole in the ceiling. Firefighters then put out the fire and entered the attic from the outside through a vent hole in the eve. After waiting to make sure all of the smoke was cleared out and it cooled down, they left the station.

Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to Southeast First Avenue where the put out a small pile of trash that was on fire.

From Durant Fire Department reports.