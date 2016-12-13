Girls collects blankets to give away

Most kids have a long list of items they want from Santa Claus.

A Durant girl has the wish for hundreds of blankets at the top of her Christmas list.

She’s definitely on the “nice” list because there’s nothing naughty about helping people.

That’s exactly what 3rd grader Emma Burkhart is doing, helping kids and families.

She’s in the middle of the second year of her own “Keep Kids Warm Blanket Drive.”

Last year she found that many kids didn’t have warm blankets for winter.

Little 9 year old Emma said, “I got the idea when I got two of the same blankets. I just wanted more blankets to give to more kids.”

It’s every parent’s dream to have a giving child like her.

That’s how the blanket drive got started. She knew she had an extra and wanted someone to have it that really needed it.

She kicked into gear to put things in motion to try to make sure every child who needed one, got it.

This year, she set goals on the number of blankets she needed to give everyone a new blanket for Christmas.

She has already surpassed her goal, but she’s just touching on the need.

Her 500 blanket goal already achieved, Emma will accept as many as she can get because she will find the kids who need them most.

This year, with the help of her mother, she set up multiple drop off locations all over the area to make it convenient for those who wanted to help her make it a warmer world for some little ones.

Drop off locations in the area are: Brown’s Funeral Service which will give some candy with each blanket donation at 4900 W. US Hwy 70.

Mix 96.1 at 2803 W. University.

Mackey Home Furnishings at 320 W. Main.

The Old Ice House Salon & Day Spa at 215 N. 3rd street.

Axis Dance Company at 202 S. 2nd.

Durant Intermediate School has a box for donations at 1314 W. Waco.

The new Jimmy’s Egg at 2501 W. Main will accept the blankets.

Smart Mouth Family Dental at 1220 w. Washington has their box.

KSEO/KLBC/99.7 The Buzz at 1418 N. 1st.

Rib Crib will give free chips and salsa with blanket donations dropped off there. They are at 311 Westside Dr.

These drop off locations are all in Durant.

If you need to contact someone about your donation, you can email her mother Melisa Burkhart at mebe1975@gmail.com.

Both her mother and dad Brian are so proud of their little girl and her good heart.Emma

Last year the blanket drive goal was 200 blankets, which she surpassed.

This year she has identified many who need blankets so her goal was increased to .

She said, “It’s been awesome it’s so much bigger than I expected, bigger this year than last year.

Everyone is confident that she will surpass her goal this year too with the help of the community.

Emma is really excited to see the kids get their blankets.

She said, “there have been a lot of surprises this year on my blanket drive. The best surprise was reaching my goal of 350 blankets.”

She said she’s going to give most to groups for them to hand out to those in need.

She will be able to hand some out personally to kids which will be a highlight of her Christmas.

Emma said, “two places I will give to kids. Families Feeding Families and Adopt a Block which is kids at the Avalon Apartments.”

She knows she couldn’t have done all this without the help of her Mother.

She said, “she’s been the biggest help with the blanket drive. She drives me to every place to pick up blankets.”

With the hundreds of different decorated blankets that will go to kids, a couple of them did catch Emma’s eye.

She said, “I like this one blanket that has “Elsa” from Frozen on it. One has unicorns I like too. Two little girls will love getting those two blankets.”

She is more excited to give than to receive, which is the true meaning of Christmas.

When asked how she feels to give away blankets, Emma said, “it really makes me feel good and happy that they will have a blanket to sleep with. It makes me so happy when I see them smile.”

Emma Burkhart and Santa Claus at a recent appearance in Durant. Emma is collecting blankets for children who need it in our area. She said making kids smile is the best feeling she can have at Christmas.

